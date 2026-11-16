Tiit Maran: Climate law needs substance, not impressive-sounding title

In the future, instead of pursuing a climate law, Estonia should consider whether it would be more sensible to create a new framework law on sustainable development, writes Tiit Maran.

Doubting the existence of climate change is arbitrary. One need only recall the extreme summer heat in Western Europe or the series of disasters that have struck the Himalayan region in recent months.

The situation is highlighted even more clearly by the latest climate report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Limiting global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius is no longer achievable, and the world is currently heading toward warming of 2.6 to 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Despite unfounded claims circulating in parts of the blogosphere, there is a scientific consensus that global warming is caused by human activity. One of the report's key conclusions is that emissions must be reduced as quickly as possible. This is impossible without a legal framework that actually works, and against that backdrop, everything that has happened with the climate law appears incomprehensible and irresponsible.

What happened over the past three and a half years?

In 2024, after a long wait, a substantial draft bill was completed that, with some revisions, could have become a functioning climate law. After a new coalition government was formed and the Social Democrats were left out, the draft was shelved.

The Reform Party's previous enthusiasm for creating the law faded and was replaced by doubts about whether such a law was needed. This position was also expressed this spring by Environment Committee Chair Yoko Alender. Not all Reform Party members, however, were happy with the delays or with retreating from climate policy.

Then, suddenly, after years of inactivity, the government submitted a bill to parliament. The proposal was based on the earlier text but had been hastily revised. It contained numerous contradictions, and nearly all meaningful content had been removed.

The bill no longer contained a genuine climate framework. It even retreated from obligations the state had already accepted and from goals established in the state's own strategic documents. Half of the required emissions reductions were pushed into the period from 2040 to 2050. In effect, an overwhelming burden was shifted to the next generation.

"The objective was not substantive legislation but merely the appearance of one."

The bill would also have created problems for future governments. Governments are obligated to fulfill international commitments, which take precedence over domestic law.

How can those obligations be fulfilled if the authority to act can only be limited or enabled through legislation, yet the proposed bill provides no such tools? It cannot. If a future government nevertheless attempted to meet those obligations, the result would likely be endless court disputes between businesses and the executive branch, accompanied by unnecessary costs for both. It certainly would not support the development of a sustainable economy in Estonia. The uncertainty would also extend to banks, leaving questions about which investments and loans make sense and which do not.

What happened before the autumn parliamentary session?

When the Environment Committee voted on whether to send the bill to the full Riigikogu, the Social Democratic representative abstained. Despite the bill's shortcomings, the Social Democrats also did not propose terminating its consideration. Why?

The Reform Party's explanation is that the Social Democrats are sacrificing substance because they fear losing voters and will ultimately support a flawed law. After all, how many people actually read the text of a bill? The Social Democrats offer a different explanation: they wanted to make one final effort to create meaningful legislation.

That hope was strengthened by the Reform Party's claim that internal disagreements within the government made it impossible to draft a substantive law and that parliament would therefore complete the work together. The summer was supposed to be spent jointly improving the proposal. Unfortunately, those promises were not followed by action.

Before the deadline expired, the Social Democrats submitted numerous substantive amendments in an effort to create something worth continuing work on in the fall. Why did the Reform Party not make a serious effort to improve the draft during the summer? The answer is simple: there was no need. The objective was not substantive legislation but merely the appearance of one. The existing text was expected to pass on the strength of a parliamentary majority. The Reform Party then ran into an unexpected problem. By autumn, the coalition no longer had a majority, and the room for maneuver available to a minority government proved extremely limited.

What happened during the autumn session?

The bill has still not been transformed into meaningful legislation. Of the Social Democrats' central proposals, the Reform Party accepted only one: the creation of an independent oversight mechanism to monitor compliance with the law's objectives.

Unfortunately, oversight alone is not enough. What exactly are you monitoring if there are no binding targets and no coherent system? Creating a comprehensive framework, including aligning overall objectives with international obligations, placing sector-specific targets in the law and assigning a legal role to implementation road maps, was not acceptable to the Reform Party.

"Excessive rigidity can lock in outdated solutions, while excessive flexibility can make achieving goals impossible."

The argument was made that flexibility is necessary and that future technological advances could change everything, making legally established targets an obstacle. That argument is flawed. New technologies do not appear overnight, nor do they become deployable overnight. Development typically requires years, often decades. There is therefore ample time to revise targets enshrined in law if circumstances change.

As an aside, the tension between rigidity and flexibility is real. Excessive rigidity can lock in outdated solutions, while excessive flexibility can make achieving goals impossible. The current draft has swung too far toward the latter extreme. Flexibility and clearly defined legal targets are not mutually exclusive.

A compromise was proposed: include sector-specific targets in the law, along with a mechanism allowing those targets to be changed when necessary. That proposal was rejected.

Where does the bill stand now?

A confrontation has emerged. On one side is political tactics aimed at passing a law that creates no meaningful obligations. Why? So that after three and a half years of fumbling, the Reform Party could pin a gold-painted plastic medal on its chest and claim it had delivered a climate law, knowing that few people would actually read the text and recognize the deception.

On the other side is the Social Democrats' desire for substantive legislation. Until those positions are reconciled, there is little point in discussing the bill either in committee or in the full parliament.

Would the absence of the climate law favored by the Reform Party make things worse? Probably not. It is better not to have the illusion of effective legislation than to pretend a functioning framework exists. Existing international commitments and strategic documents would remain in force. Investment certainty would neither improve nor deteriorate. Unfortunately.

What would the Social Democrats' preferred version have achieved? Most importantly, it would have provided legal clarity and given businesses a better understanding of where investment makes sense and where it does not. It would have established a clear obligation for the government and ensured independent scientific oversight of progress toward established targets. It also would have distributed responsibility more fairly between current and future generations rather than pushing the burden onto today's children.

Is it still possible to create meaningful legislation now? That is doubtful. Very little time remains to complete the calculations and evaluations needed to establish credible sectoral targets. Too much time has already been wasted.

Do the Social Democrats gain anything from the current situation? No. They stand only to lose because the substantive legislation they wanted is unlikely to materialize.

Does that mean climate adaptation and mitigation efforts in Estonia will be abandoned? Certainly not.

If future election results allow it, work could continue. But it is not clear that a law focused narrowly on climate is even the best solution. Such an approach risks overlooking other dimensions of today's environmental crises and solving one problem at the expense of another.

Estonia adopted a forward-looking Sustainable Development Act in 1995. Unfortunately, it was never properly implemented, and many of its provisions were gradually removed. What remains is largely an empty shell, resembling the Climate-Resilient Economy Act currently before parliament: a law with an attractive title but little substance.

In the future, Estonia should consider creating a new sustainable development framework law instead. Such a law could address all aspects of today's interconnected environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity conservation, water management, soils, sustainable forestry, environmental education, environmental security and food security. Naturally, stakeholder groups would need to be involved in drafting it. The interests of people and communities across generations must also be taken into account, because the rules governing society ultimately exist for them.

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