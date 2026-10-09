X!

Estonia to recoup €25 million from Nordica's former aircraft lessor

News
Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform).
Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The liquidation of state-owned aircraft lessor Transpordi Varahaldus will put €25 million into Estonia's budget next year following the shutdown of bankrupt airline Nordica.

The government is expected to authorize Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (Reform) to wind up Transpordi Varahaldus in the coming weeks, following its July decision to liquidate the company, which leased aircraft to bankrupt airline Nordica.

The company's seven aircraft and spare parts have been sold, it has no outstanding debts and its bank accounts hold €25 million. Leis said the money will go to the State Treasury, but its eventual use will remain up to the Ministry of Finance.

"It's yet unclear how that money will be used, as that decision rests with the Finance Ministry, which manages the state's cash flow," he explained. "The money won't come with a label attached."

Transpordi Varahaldus also has claims of €35.7 million against Nordica and €27.5 million against its subsidiary Regional Jet, both of which are bankrupt.

Leis said the state will retain these claims and continue seeking repayment until both bankruptcy proceedings are concluded. The claims will be transferred to the state as part of the liquidation, with either the Finance Ministry or the Climate Ministry responsible for managing them.

Final Nordica aircraft takes off from Tallinn Airport. March 31, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

"We have no intention of giving up these claims," he said. "The state will continue pursuing repayment itself."

According to the minister, the liquidation process is expected to take nine to 12 months, involving routine legal procedures.

Last flight

Nordica ceased operations in March when the last of its seven 88-seat Bombardier CRJ900NG jets departed Tallinn Airport. The aircraft, owned by state-run Transpordi Varahaldus, had been sold to U.S.-based Regional One last June.

The planes had been leased to Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet. Both companies filed for bankruptcy in November 2024, with Nordica declared bankrupt in January 2025 and Regional Jet, which operated under the Xfly brand, following a month later.

Nordica launched in 2015, ahead of the bankruptcy of Estonia's former flag carrier, Estonian Air. It flew under its own name from Tallinn until 2019, then shifted to subcontracting services. Transpordi Varahaldus also began operations in 2015.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Estonia plans up to €5 million payments to municipalities that allow wind farms

17:06

Estonia pushes firm to drop Russian supplier after EU strategic project nod

16:57

Estonia pays family caregivers just €60 a month, with no national scheme

16:20

Estonia plans to add photos of pedophile offenders to criminal records database

16:05

Warnings before mobile traffic cameras reduced fines by 90 percent

15:39

Expert: Longer lifespans should mean longer working lives

15:19

Northeastern Estonian cities question value of participatory budgeting

15:10

Defense Intel Chief: Russia targeting Ukraine's railways and Dnipro bridges in escalating strike campaign

15:00

Developers crowd into Lüganuse as municipality navigates project surge

14:20

Parties struggle to navigate new EU rules on political advertising

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13:41

Forgotten trail camera yields 9 months of wildlife images

08.10

Gold coins seized at Estonian-Russian border put up for auction

08.10

Russian supplier dropped from EU sanctions package at Estonia's request Updated

08.10

Estonian Christian Orthodox Church takes Moscow ties law to European rights court Updated

08.10

Estonia's military conscription no-show rate falls to 2%

07:43

Migration pressure could rise sharply in coming weeks, PPA chief says

08.10

Estonian Spa Association: There may not be enough customers for all new spas

08.10

Defense agency launches €195M tender for arms and ammunition

08:48

Police apprehend T1 Mall jewelry heist suspects

09:01

Eesti Laul 2027 gets 155 entries from over 20 countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo