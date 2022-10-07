Kalev/Cramo suffer first defeat of season against BK Liepaja after overtime

BC Kalev/Cramo lost 90-94 (18-23, 23-16, 16-26, 24-16, 9-13) after overtime at home against Latvian side BK Liepaja in their Estonian-Latvian Basketball League match on Thursday. The defeat means Kalev/Cramo have now won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures in the competition.

Although the Estonian side recovered from an 11 point deficit at one stage in the final quarter to force overtime, they were unable to go one step further and take the win.

American point guard Alterique Gilbert top scored for Kalev/Cramo with 21 points, Artur Kononchuk added 18 points, with Martinš Meiers contributing 15 to the Estonian team's total.

Karlis Zunda hit 30 points Liepaja, who defeated fellow Latvians Riga VEF in their opening league game, while Arnolds Helmanis added a further 20 points.

The result puts Liepaja in second place in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball league table after two matches, while Kalev/Cramo are in third.

In their next Estonian-Latvian league tie on Saturday, October 8 Kalev/Cramo, who are riding high in the Estonian championship (OlyBet Korvpalli Meistriliiga), with seven wins from their first seven games, face fellow Estonians Tallinna Kalev/Audentes.

After that, they take on Dutch club Donar in the FIBA Europe Cup on Wednesday, October 12 at the Kalev Sports Hall in Tallinn. The match gets underway at 7.30 p.m., with tickets available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

