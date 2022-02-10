Karl Jakob Hein gets first English Championship full start with Reading

Karl Jakob Hein with Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic, after joining the team on loan for the rest of this season.
Karl Jakob Hein with Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic, after joining the team on loan for the rest of this season. Source: Readingfc.co.uk
Estonian national goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein got his first full start in the second-tier English Championship on Wednesday. Hein is on loan to Reading FC, from Premier League team Arsenal.

The Berkshire side is fighting off potential relegation, and Wednesday's result, a 2:1 away loss at Bristol City has not helped with that, however, and Reading are now two points above the drop zone, putting additional pressure on the team's Serbian manager Veljko Paunovic.

Hein, 19, from Põlva, was signed on loan in late January, but saw Bristol City star striker Antoine Semenyo hit the first goal and set-up the second, on either side of the half-time break.

The visitors hit the net with a consolation penalty on the 74th minute after midfielder Tom Ince (son of legendary England and Manchester United player Paul Ince) was brought down by Swiss defender Timm Klose, Sky Sports reports.

Hein has been capped 10 times by the national team and made his debut in 2020 against Georgia.

He got his debut first-team experience with Arsenal in the 2021-2022 pre-season after signing in 2019, and saw his contract extended in September last year.

He is on loan to Reading, a team which had a couple of short spells in the top flight in 2006-2007 and again in 2012-2013, till the end of this season.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

