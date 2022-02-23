Kontaveit though to Qatar quarter-finals

Sports
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Anett Kontaveit is through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open after beating Elise Mertens of Belgium in three sets, 6:3, 0:6, 6:2.

The pair had met four times before Wednesday's encounter at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha; Mertens had won three times to Kontaveit's one.

After seeing off three break points in game five of the first set, Kontaveit, ranked 7th in the world, went on to break her opponent's serve in the next game. Mertens, ranked 26th in the world, fended off having her serve brkoen again in game eight, only to lose the set 6:3 when Kontaveit held her next service game.

In set two, the roles were more than reversed as the Belgian didn't drop a game.

So dominant was Mertens play in the set that after the five games, she had dropped only three points.

In the second set, Mertens unexpectedly won a solid 6: 0, with the Belgian giving up just three points after the first five games, breaking Kontaveit's serve in game six.

The decider saw a return to form for Kontaveit, who immediately went 2:0 up. Three games later, the score was 3:2 in favor of the Estonian, who didn't drop another game and went on to take the set 6:2, and with it the match.

Kontaveit will meet the winner of Ons Jabeur (Tunisia, 10th in the world) or Tereza Martincova (Czech Republic, 42nd in the world), who have yet to play.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:22

Riigikogu holds evening sitting to discuss Russian actions in Ukraine

17:30

Kontaveit though to Qatar quarter-finals

15:27

Government wants to place teachers on in-service religion training

14:22

Court dismisses media mogul libel claim against veteran Reform MP

14:15

Gas distributor cuts prices for household customers by 8 percent

13:08

Kersti Kaljulaid: Unity of West's response to Ukraine crisis is surprising

12:06

Opinion | Putin has Crossed the Rubicon, there is no turning him back

11:03

Ratings: Virtual four-way split in support for four largest parties

10:46

Coronavirus update: 311 patients, 6,564 new cases, 7 deaths

10:04

Party ratings: Slight fall in support for Center

09:12

ERR News schedule over Independence Day national holiday

08:58

Cabinet declines to discuss WTA Tallinn tournament as deadline passes

08:28

Gallery: Skier Kelly Sildaru given triumphant homecoming reception

22.02

Biden: US military in Europe to be redeployed to Baltic States

22.02

Minister: JEF demonstration of decisiveness in deteriorating situation

22.02

Government approves bill giving Riigikogu boosted role in pandemic scenario

22.02

Fuel prices rise to record level once again

22.02

10 applications received from new Health Board director hopefuls

22.02

Gallery: Ida-Viru County 'Witches' wells' already springing

22.02

Independence Day events to be marked all-day Thursday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.02

Telia, Elisa to halt broadcast of Russian-language TV channels

22.02

Biden: US military in Europe to be redeployed to Baltic States

22.02

Independence Day events to be marked all-day Thursday

21.02

Snow-melt reveals full extent of Tallinn red cycle lanes debacle

09:12

ERR News schedule over Independence Day national holiday

12:06

Opinion | Putin has Crossed the Rubicon, there is no turning him back

22.02

Coronavirus update: 320 patients, 5,267 new cases, 11 deaths

10:46

Coronavirus update: 311 patients, 6,564 new cases, 7 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: