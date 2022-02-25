Kontaveit through to Dubai WTA1000 semi-finals

Anett Kontaveit is through to the semi-finals of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, after defeating Ons Jabeur in straight sets, 6:4, 6:1.

The pair had met five times previously, with Jabeur having won three of the encounters, though the Estonian bumped her off the top 10 shortly before the end of last season.

Jabeur is now just back in the top 10 – in tenth place in fact – while Kontaveit is ranked seventh in the world at present.

In the first set, Kontaveit failed to capitalize on break points in the second and fourth games, only breaking in the tenth game ,which she took 40:0, to win the set 6:4.

The second set saw Kontaveit take a 3:0 lead after rescuing a break point in the third of these. While Jabeur held her service in the next game, the Estonian strung together three games in-a-row to take the set.

Kontaveit's first service success rate through the match was 65 percent compared with Jabeur's 54 percent.

The result is the first time Kontaveit has reached a second-tier WTA1000 tournament semi-final since 2019, when she achieved the feat in Miami.

Kontaveit now faces Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia, ranked 13th in the world) in the semi-finals, and a chance to avenge last year's final in Eastbourne, England.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!