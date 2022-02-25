Anett Konveit through to Qatar WTA final

news
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: Jimmy48 Photography/Social Media
news

Anett Kontaveit is through to the finals of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, after overcoming Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4.

This is the seventh tournament final the on-form Estonian has reached in the past six months, and the first second-tier WTA1000 final she has reached since 2019, and sets her up with an encounter with Iga Swiatek (Poland, ranked 8th in the world), who saw off Maria Sakkari in her semi-final, also in straight sets.

Kontaveit, ranked 7th in the world, had lost to Friday's opponent, Ostapenko, ranked 13th in the world, at last summer's Eastbourne tournament, only to go on to beat her in St. Petersburg earlier this month.

Kontaveit took control, this time, too, winning the opening set 6:1 after breaking the Latvian's service in games four and six.

In the second set, while Ostapenko had two break points in her favor in the 10th game, Kontaveit rescued both and went on to win the game, and thus the set and match.

Kontaveit's first serve success rate stood at 68 percent compared with Ostapenko's 55 percent, and converted four of six break points presented to her, compared with one out of four for Ostapenko.

The head-to-head between Kontaveit and Swiatek is currently two apiece; the last meeting took place at the U.S. Open round of 32 last season, and ended in victory for the Pole after three sets.

Of the seven WTA finals Kontaveit has reached in the past six months, she has lost only once, to Garbine Muguruza (Spain), at the season-ending Guadalajara final in Mexico.

Her most recent tournament victory was in St. Petersburg less than two weeks ago.

The Qatar final takes place Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:02

Anett Konveit through to Qatar WTA final

19:44

Council of Europe suspends Russia's representative rights

19:17

Russia expelled from Eurovision Song Contest finals

18:52

Tartu preparing for refugees from Ukraine

18:26

Russia blocks ERR's Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

17:33

France sending more forces to Estonia

17:00

Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside Updated

16:23

MFA: Estonians who fled Ukraine can get bus home from Poland on Saturday

15:50

Estonia's participation in Eurovision 'inconceivable' if Russia competes

13:57

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

13:23

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

13:01

Estonian ambassador to Ukraine leaves Kyiv Updated

12:52

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

12:38

Storm, strong wind warning issued across Estonia

11:36

Coronavirus update: 328 patients, 5,015 new cases, 7 deaths

11:29

Professor: I hope serious situations will create statesmanship

10:46

Ministry chief: Russia aims to install pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv

10:30

Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn Updated

10:21

Four Russian TV channels banned from Estonian airwaves

09:37

Experts: Ukraine outcome hangs largely on country's resilience

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4 Updated

24.02

Finland to grant Estonia permission to send howitzers to Ukraine

12:52

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

13:23

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

13:57

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

24.02

LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

24.02

Estonian prime minister: Everything we were afraid of has come true

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: