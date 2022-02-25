Anett Konveit through to Qatar WTA final

Anett Kontaveit is through to the finals of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha, after overcoming Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in straight sets, 6:1, 6:4.

This is the seventh tournament final the on-form Estonian has reached in the past six months, and the first second-tier WTA1000 final she has reached since 2019, and sets her up with an encounter with Iga Swiatek (Poland, ranked 8th in the world), who saw off Maria Sakkari in her semi-final, also in straight sets.

Kontaveit, ranked 7th in the world, had lost to Friday's opponent, Ostapenko, ranked 13th in the world, at last summer's Eastbourne tournament, only to go on to beat her in St. Petersburg earlier this month.

Kontaveit took control, this time, too, winning the opening set 6:1 after breaking the Latvian's service in games four and six.

In the second set, while Ostapenko had two break points in her favor in the 10th game, Kontaveit rescued both and went on to win the game, and thus the set and match.

Kontaveit's first serve success rate stood at 68 percent compared with Ostapenko's 55 percent, and converted four of six break points presented to her, compared with one out of four for Ostapenko.

The head-to-head between Kontaveit and Swiatek is currently two apiece; the last meeting took place at the U.S. Open round of 32 last season, and ended in victory for the Pole after three sets.

Of the seven WTA finals Kontaveit has reached in the past six months, she has lost only once, to Garbine Muguruza (Spain), at the season-ending Guadalajara final in Mexico.

Her most recent tournament victory was in St. Petersburg less than two weeks ago.

The Qatar final takes place Saturday.

