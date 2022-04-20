More than 600 refugees arrive in Estonia on Tuesday

Over 600 refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Tuesday pushing the total above 32,000. Half will continue their journeys.

In total, 663 people entered Estonia. Of those, 166 were children and 302 people were in transit.

So far, 21,141 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection. In total, 32,020 people have arrived and plan to stay in Estonia.

Currently, 4,589 new arrivals are living in government-provided accommodation.

In comparison, more than 46,000 refugees have arrived in Lithuania, over 21,000 in Latvia and at least 16,000 in Finland.

