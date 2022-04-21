Ukrainian refugees continue to arrive in Estonia

Another 500 refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Wednesday taking the total to 32,282. More than half were in transit.

In total, 559 Ukrainians entered Estonia yesterday. Of those, 136 were children and 297 were transiting.

So far, 21,393 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection. In total, 32,282 people said they plan to stay in Estonia.

Currently, 4,525 new arrivals are living in government-provided accommodation.

For comparison, more than 46,000 Ukrainain refugees have arrived in Lithuania, over 21,000 in Latvia and 19,000 in Finland.

