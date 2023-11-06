70 Ukrainan soldiers cheer on FCI Levadia from stands during Flora clash

Sunday's top-of-the-table Estonian Meistriliiga clash between Tallinn sides FCI Levadia and FC Flora was watched with interest by a group of Ukrainian soldiers. The soldiers, who are training in Estonia, were invited to the stadium for the game by Levadia's management.

"These are Ukrainian soldiers who are training in Estonia and our club wanted to bring them to the game. It was the club's ainitiative. The club's management wanted to offer the Ukrainian soldiers, who are training here, a great football experience. To add something a little more cheerful to their day. To give them a chance to forget about some things for a while," Levadia spokesperson Rünno Mahl told ERR.

According to Mahl, Levadia invited around 70 Ukrainian soldiers to attend the game. He added that the Ukrainian soldiers were very pleased to have been able to attend the game. "The players gave them match shirts and autographs, took pictures and talked with them after the game. You could see from their faces that they were happy. The Ukrainian guys were really grateful," said Mahl.

The match ended in dramatic fashion, with Levadia grabbing a stoppage time winner through Malian striker Burama Fomba to keep their title hopes alive.

The full match report and highlights can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!