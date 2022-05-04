Mother's Day celebrated across Tallinn with family concerts

Tulips.
Tulips. Source: Liis/Minupilt.err.ee
Concerts, workshops and fairs will be held across Tallinn this week to celebrate the upcoming International Mothers' Day, which is on Sunday (May 8).

In Mustamäe, the celebrations for Mother's Day start today, May 4, with a free Mother's Day family concert in Männi Park at 7p.m. The folk art ensemble Leigarid will perform at the outdoor event.

In Nõmme, Mother's Day will be celebrated on Friday, May 6 with a free concert at the Nõmme Cultural Centre, starting at 7p.m, featuring performances for mothers by the girls' choir Nõmmelill and the girls' ensemble Fiore, the handbell studio KellaRing and the girls' folk dance group Marike.

On Saturday, May 7 at 12 noon, a free family morning "Memme musi", organized by the National Library of Estonia, will start on the second floor of the Solaris Centre, in the National Library's Embassy and Apollo bookstore, with many interesting activities for both big and small: a great flower hunt, blind date with a book and read-aloud and badge-making workshop.

On May 7, at 6 p.m., a joint Mother's Day concert "Kasvamise ilu" will take place at the Alexela Concert Hall at Tallinn University of Technology, and ticket sales will be donated to Ukraine.

Soloists Liisi Koikson, Kalle Sepp and Kristjan Karmo will perform together with the Tallinn University of Technology Academic Female Choir, Academic Male Choir, Chamber Choir, Female Alumnae Choir, Engineers' Male Choir, folk dance ensemble Kuljus, Wind Band, Big Band and Chamber Orchestra.

In Põhja-Tallinn, the big spring fair in Stroomi Beach Park will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and a concert in the courtyard of the Põhja-Tallinn Community Center will start at 12 noon. The free concert, dedicated to mothers, will feature performances by the Tallinn Kopli Hobby School and The Soul Singers.

On Sunday, May 8, the family day "Kallile emale!", organized in cooperation with the Estonian Fairs and the Estonian Association of Big Families, will start at 11 a.m. at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, featuring performances by the Savijalakesed, the Meero Muusik singing children, the Tallinn Boys Choir with Uku Suviste, the students of the Musical School with Laura Põldvere and the characters of the Lottemaa Gadgetville theme park. The family day takes place alongside with the Tallinn Cluster Fair.

In Lasnamäe, a Mother's Day concert will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lindakivi Cultural Center. The concert will feature performances by Lindakivi's hobby groups. The concert is free of charge.

Mother's Day will be celebrated in Haabersti on Wednesday, May 11 at 2 p.m., the Haabersti Day Centre will host a pop-folk dance concert by Uppsar. 

In the Tallinn region, Mother's Day can be celebrated with a Mother's Day jewelry workshop at the Harjumaa Museum in Keila on Friday at 6 p.m., or at the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi on Sunday at 11 a.m. with a Ukrainian café and a concert by the Estonian military orchestra.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Kaarel Oja said the program offers something for everyone.

"Mother's Day is, of course, a very personal celebration for everyone, with its own traditions, but it is also often a reason to spend time with one's closest ones. I believe that among the events taking place in Tallinn this week, everyone will find something to enjoy, including live music. There has been a shortage of this in recent years, but now we can take advantage of the opportunity again," said Oja. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

