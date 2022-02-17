British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed

News
{{1645081320000 | amCalendar}}
The new British Army unit set to arrive in Estonia later this month will consist mainly of 1st Battalion, The Royal Welsh, pictured here at the end-of-mission ceremony at Tapa in 2017.
The new British Army unit set to arrive in Estonia later this month will consist mainly of 1st Battalion, The Royal Welsh, pictured here at the end-of-mission ceremony at Tapa in 2017. Source: (Royal Welsh/Facebook)
News

The arrival of close to 900 British Army personnel in Estonia later this month has been confirmed, British newspaper The Independent reported on its website Wednesday evening, following an agreement made between NATO defense ministers in response to mounting Russian aggression and threats against Ukraine.

The new contingent will be centered on a heavy infantry battalion from the Royal Welsh, whose personnel will be leaving bases in Germany and the UK over the next few days The Independent reports, and will join the existing battlegroup at Tapa, east of Tallinn, doubling the number of British soldiers in Estonia.

U.K. defense minister Ben Wallace, who attended the defense ministers' meeting, held in Brussels, said: "Alongside our NATO Allies, we are deploying troops and assets on land, sea and air to bolster European defenses in response to the build-up of Russian military forces on the border of Ukraine."

"NATO and our allies have been clear that an invasion of Ukraine will be met with severe consequences," Wallace added, according to a U.K. Ministry of Defense press release.
 
"De-escalation and diplomacy remain the only path out of this situation," the minister added.

Britain's defense minister, Ben Wallace, pictured during his December 2020 visit to Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The other deployments will include AgustaWestland Apache attack helicopters in Army Air Corps service, set to engage in joint allied exercises in Central and Eastern Europe, and four RAF Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, currently making their way to the region via Cyprus.

The full Independent article is here.

The troops and equipment began to move to Estonia yesterday, February 16, the U.K. defense ministry says, while the bulk of 350 personnel from 45 Commando of Britain's elite Royal Marines have already arrived in Poland.

One thousand U.K. military personnel have also been placed on readiness in Britain and would support a humanitarian response to any incursion in Ukraine, where needed, the ministry added.

Britain's ambassador to Estonia Ross Allen told ERR News earlier this month that the first of the new intake of U.K. troops would be arriving later in February, would total around 850 and would complement the existing British-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup at Tapa.

How long the new contingent will stay is hard to say in the unfolding defense and security situation, Allen added, but was likely to be a minimum of two to three months, while its personnel would be taking part in the Estonian military's annual large-scale Exercise Siil.

The eFP Battlegroup at Tapa became a reality in early 2017 after a decision made at the 2016 Warsaw Summit. Troops from Denmark and France regularly contribute to rotations also.

The model is replicated in Lithuania (German-led), Latvia (Canadian-led) and Poland (U.S.-led) and is distinct from the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission based at Ämari.

eFP battlegroups in the Baltics. Source: NATO

At the core of the current Tapa battlegroup is the Royal Tank Regiment's (RTR) Dreadnaught Squadron.

1st Battalion, The Royal Welsh is an armored infantry battalion. The battalion has already served a rotation with the eFP, back in 2017 (see cover image).

This article was updated to include information from the British Ministry of Defense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

No agreement yet on days off in lieu where state holidays fall on weekends

12:52

Greens ex-leader: Other parties making proposals already

12:22

BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

11:50

Justice chancellor: Time restrictions on establishments not serving purpose

11:29

Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

10:52

Tallinn prepared to split tab for possible WTA tournament

10:23

Competition Authority approves Elektrilevi 10-percent connection price hike

09:55

Former President Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

09:25

Liimets, Blinken meet in Washington, reaffirm importance of NATO unity

09:14

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

08:31

Sildaru qualifies for half-pipe finals on 20th birthday

16.02

Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

16.02

Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

16.02

Government office: Independence day ceremony can go ahead with spectators

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

16.02

Baltic states call OSCE meeting over Belarus' military exercises

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

16.02

Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Intelligence service: Ukraine is the key to Russia's imperial dreams

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: