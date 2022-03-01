Gallery, video: NATO battlegroup vehicles, equipment arrive in Estonia

NATO Battlegroup Estonia equipment and vehicles arriving at the Port of Paldiski on Tuesday. March 1, 2022.
On Tuesday morning, a ferry docked at the Port of Paldiski carrying a delivery of allied vehicles and equipment that had arrived to reinforce NATO Battlegroup Estonia. Over the next week, British and Danish troops slated to begin serving in the battlegroup will begin arriving in Estonia as well.

More than 900 members of the Royal Welsh infantry regiment of the British Army and nearly 200 Danish troops together with their vehicles and equipment will be joining NATO Battlegroup Estonia at Tapa Army Base. Once all units have arrived, the Royal Welsh will take over leadership of the Estonian battlegroup and integrate into the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

The Royal Tank Regiment, which has served in Estonia and led the battlegroup since last September, will remain at Tapa for a few more months, where it will focus on cooperation with the EDF's 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades.

Last week, the first Royal Welsh convoy together with six Challenger tanks and other armored vehicles arrived at Tapa Army Base from Sennelager Training Area in Germany.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

