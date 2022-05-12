NATO eFP Estonia celebrates 5-year anniversary

The fifth anniversary parade on May 12, 2022.
The fifth anniversary parade on May 12, 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense.
Over thousand British, French and Danish forces from NATO's eFP battlegroup in Estonia paraded in Tapa on Thursday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the start of operations.

A Brigade open day was also held to celebrate the role of eFP amongst the local community and was attended by local families and schoolchildren.

Since the first permanent deployment of the eFP Battlegroup to Estonia in 2017, almost 14,000 Allied troops from the UK, France, Denmark and Belgium have been operating and training alongside their Estonian counterparts from the 1st Infantry Brigade, based in Tapa.

Minister of Defense of Estonia Kalle Laanet (Reform) said Estonia is grateful for these contributions.

"Celebrating eFP five-year anniversary here today is symbolic of Allied unity and our collective capability to react to changes in the security environment swiftly and efficiently. We hope that this excellent cooperation and the Allied presence at NATO's eastern flank will celebrate many more anniversaries like this one in the future," Mr. Laanet added.

Over the last five years, the enhanced Forward Presence has symbolized the Allies' commitment to supporting regional security and in turn, said Commander of enhanced Forward Presence Estonia, Col Dai Bevan.  

"I am extremely proud of all that we have achieved during this time and I thank all soldiers, past and present, from across every nation and their families, for the vital role they have played in our mission here," Bevan said.

Editor: Helen Wright

