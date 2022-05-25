US Air Force displays equipment at Kuressaare Airport

Following last week's display on Saaremaa by U.S. paratroopers, this week, the U.S. Air Force arrived on the island to demonstrate their skills and equipment to the locals.

As part of the demonstration, one of the world's largest military transport planes, the C-17, has landed at Kuressaare airport several times in recent days. An A-10 attack plane and tanker aircraft have also arrived at the airport to join the display.

Military flight days have brought a large number of curious onlookers to Kuressaare Airport, providing them with the opportunity to view aircraft at close quarters.

