New Estonian ambassador to Sweden presented credentials to king

Estonia's new ambassador to Sweden, Margus Kolga, presented his credentials to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on Thursday.

The King and ambassador confirmed the good relations between the two countries and discussed Swedish-Estonian history.

Kolga thanked the Swedish state for the initiative of the Swedish-Estonian Cooperation Fund and acknowledged the support of the Swedish Foreign Service for the Estonian UN Security Council campaign.

The University of Tartu, it's importance, and the role of Gustav Adolf Gymnasium in shaping the Estonian educational landscape were also discussed.

"Sweden is an important partner for Estonia both in Northern Europe, the European Union, and more broadly. Our common interests in security policy, our good and strong economic relations and ever-growing cultural exchanges provide a positive basis for further steps and new joint activities," said Kolga.

Kolga started working for Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2007 when he became director-general of the Political Department. Since 2010, he has been Ambassador to the Permanent Representation of Estonia to the United Nations in New York, and in 2015.

