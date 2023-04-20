Gallery: Toomas Asser reelected as University of Tartu rector

Professor Toomas Asser has been returned to a second term as rector of the University of Tartu following a vote on Thursday. Asser saw off challenges from Raul Eamets and Jaak Vilo in the process.

Asser, a professor of neurosurgery, picked up 168 votes in the second-round run-off.

In an address ahead of the election meeting convening, Professor Asser said that society and the world of science are constantly changing, and universities need to use their intellectual capacity to lead these changes.

"As rector, I will pledge to work to ensure a supportive working and learning environment, career opportunities and a decent income for all my colleagues and students, to secure Estonian-language teaching staff in all disciplines that are important for the country and the university, to achieve a breakthrough in the university's business cooperation and in startups in which the university is involved, a balance in the funding of basic and applied sciences, and the funding of higher education according to actual needs," he said, according to a University of Tartu press release.

The 292-member electoral council which held Thursday's vote comprises members of the University of Tartu council, the senate, faculty councils and the student union, as well as professors.  

In round one of voting, 240 ballot papers were distributed, with 117 voting for Asser, 71 for Professor of Macroeconomics Raul Eamets and 52 votes for Professor of Bioinformatics Jaak Vilo, with no abstentions or spoiled papers.

 In the second round run-off between Asser and Eamets, 237 ballot papers were distributed. 168 votes were cast for Asser and 68 for Eamets, with one abstention.

Toomas Asser, 68, became rector in 2018, and was eligible to run for a second term.

Originally from Jõhvi, he as been a neurosurgery professor since 1995.

His second term starts August 1.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

