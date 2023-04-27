King and Queen of Sweden to visit University of Tartu on May 4

Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden.
Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden. Source: Sara Friberg/The Royal Court of Sweden
King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia of Sweden will visit the University of Tartu on Thursday May 4, during a state visit to Estonia. Members of the university members are invited to greet the royal couple in the university assembly hall in front of the main building, and at the monument to Gustav II Adolf.

The King and Queen of Sweden will visit Estonia at the invitation of President Alar Karis, who, along with his wife Sirje Karis, will accompany the royal couple throughout the visit.

The official delegation will also include representatives of the Swedish government, embassy and royal house.

At 11:25 a.m. on Thursday May 4, the royal couple and official delegation will meet Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) at Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). From there they will walk together towards the main building of the University of Tartu.

At 11:40 a.m., the newly re-elected University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser will greet them at the front stairs of the main building. Residents of Tartu are invited to greet the royal couple on Town Hall Square and in front of the main building.

Asser will then deliver a speech in the university's assembly hall, and the King of Sweden will sign the book of honor.

The parties will all sign a statement of intent, according to which, several documents related to the university's founding will be displayed in the University of Tartu Museum to mark the 400th anniversary.

The records, which were signed by King Gustav II Adolf are currently stored in the Nordic Museum in Stockholm.

Members of the university along with all those who may be interested are invited to attend the ceremony in the assembly hall at 11:20 a.m.

As the number of places in the hall is limited, it is necessary to register online no later than May 2 here.  register via the online form

The royal couple will then proceed to the statue of Gustav II Adolf, where locals will also have the chance to meet them  After that, the delegation will go to the University of Tartu Museum.

The state visit of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia to Estonia  takes place from May 2-4.

The Swedish royal couple previously visited Estonia in April 1992, shortly after Estonia regained its independence, and made a second visit in May 2002. In October 2007, Queen Silvia participated in the 375th-anniversary celebrations of the University of Tartu. Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel also made official trips to Estonia, in 2014 and 2018.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

