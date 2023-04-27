University of Tartu accepting doctoral studies applications from May 1

From May 1, the University of Tartu is accepting applications for its next intake of doctoral students. 179 places will be available on the university's doctoral programs, with most also combined with junior research fellow positions.

The University of Tartu is set to admit students to programs covering 50 different specializations spread over eight doctoral programs.

Depending on the program and specialization, it is possible for would-be doctoral students to apply to study pre-defined topics or submit their own proposed research ideas for consideration.

Applications for admission to the University of Tartu's doctoral programs at the Faculty of Science and Technology will be accepted from May 1 to 15.

For other faculties, there are two application periods. International applicants can apply from May 1 to 15, while applications from Estonians and international students, who received their master´s degree in Estonia, will be accepted between June 1 and 15.

In a press release, Kristjan Vassil, the university's vice rector for research, said that the University of Tartu is a top international university offering the largest range of disciplines in Estonia. "We are the only Baltic university to be ranked in the top 1 percent of the world's best universities as well as in the top 1 percent of the world's most cited research institutions in 15 fields of research," Vassil said.

"We carry out high-level research, paying attention to international cooperation, the importance of having Estonian-speaking scholars in the future, and providing science-based solutions to socially important issues," he added.

Many of the doctoral programs at the university also come with a junior research fellow position. Junior research fellows are both students and staff members and complete their doctoral programs according to an employment contract.

Vassil said, that the university is paying particular attention to "industrial doctorates," which allow private companies and public sector institutions to open up a place for a doctoral student to conduct research according to their specific needs.

Students taking an industrial doctorate usually work in a company or institution alongside their studies, with the university providing research supervision and opportunities to develop the skills needed for their chosen career.

"Companies and public sector institutions should consider supporting their employees' or suitable applicants' doctoral studies in the relevant fields to increase their R&D potential," said Vassil.

Depending on the specialization, applicants are required to submit a draft doctoral thesis or motivational letter and may have to undergo an entrance interview. Further information is available on the university's website here.

Admission to doctoral studies at the University of Tartu takes place four times a year. The next application periods are in September and November. To apply for the industrial doctorate, a cooperation agreement with the partner organization is required.

