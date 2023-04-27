University of Tartu accepting doctoral studies applications from May 1

News
University of Tartu.
University of Tartu. Source: Andero Kalju
News

From May 1, the University of Tartu is accepting applications for its next intake of doctoral students. 179 places will be available on the university's doctoral programs, with most also combined with junior research fellow positions.

The University of Tartu is set to admit students to programs covering 50 different specializations spread over eight doctoral programs.

Depending on the program and specialization, it is possible for would-be doctoral students to apply to study pre-defined topics or submit their own proposed research ideas for consideration.

Applications for admission to the University of Tartu's doctoral programs at the Faculty of Science and Technology will be accepted from May 1 to 15.

For other faculties, there are two application periods. International applicants can apply from May 1 to 15, while applications from Estonians and international students, who received their master´s degree in Estonia, will be accepted between June 1 and 15.

In a press release, Kristjan Vassil, the university's vice rector for research, said that the University of Tartu is a top international university offering the largest range of disciplines in Estonia. "We are the only Baltic university to be ranked in the top 1 percent of the world's best universities as well as in the top 1 percent of the world's most cited research institutions in 15 fields of research," Vassil said.

"We carry out high-level research, paying attention to international cooperation, the importance of having Estonian-speaking scholars in the future, and providing science-based solutions to socially important issues," he added.

Many of the doctoral programs at the university also come with a junior research fellow position. Junior research fellows are both students and staff members and complete their doctoral programs according to an employment contract.

Vassil said, that the university is paying particular attention to "industrial doctorates," which allow private companies and public sector institutions to open up a place for a doctoral student to conduct research according to their specific needs.

Students taking an industrial doctorate usually work in a company or institution alongside their studies, with the university providing research supervision and opportunities to develop the skills needed for their chosen career.

"Companies and public sector institutions should consider supporting their employees' or suitable applicants' doctoral studies in the relevant fields to increase their R&D potential," said Vassil.

Depending on the specialization, applicants are required to submit a draft doctoral thesis or motivational letter and may have to undergo an entrance interview. Further information is available on the university's website here.

Admission to doctoral studies at the University of Tartu takes place four times a year. The next application periods are in September and November. To apply for the industrial doctorate, a cooperation agreement with the partner organization is required.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:46

Minister will discuss Ida-Viru County representative with local leaders

12:29

Peterkop: Why should internal climate ministry correspondence be public?

11:27

Income tax changes to leave permanent hole in the budget

10:51

University of Tartu accepting doctoral studies applications from May 1

10:30

EKRE re-nominates Kaalep as Integration Foundation board representative

09:53

State plans to shift freight to rail by changing infrastructure charge

26.04

Majority of state's refugee accommodation money paid to Tallink

26.04

Prime minister: No one has provided good alternatives to tax hikes

26.04

Estonia mulls lowering national election voting age to 16

26.04

Estonian curling pair qualify for world championship knockout phase

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

26.04

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

24.04

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

25.04

Estonian Competition Authority rejects Ryanair's airport fee appeal

26.04

Estonia set to acquire new sniper rifles from Finnish company

26.04

Prime minister: No one has provided good alternatives to tax hikes

25.04

Schools facing difficult choices over Ukrainian students' progress

26.04

Estonian Defense Forces have trained over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: