Baltic MPs call for more sanctions on Iran during Israel visit

Rihards Kols, Marko Mihkelson, Yuli Edelstein, and Žygimantas Pavilionis made a joint statement in Jerusalem.
Rihards Kols, Marko Mihkelson, Yuli Edelstein, and Žygimantas Pavilionis made a joint statement in Jerusalem. Source: Riigikogu
During a visit to Jerusalem, MPs from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called for Iran's further isolation, saying the country undermines stability in the Middle East and the rest of the world. They also denounced Hamas' attack on Israel.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), Rihards Kols, and Žygimantas Pavilionis, who are all chairmen of their respective parliament's foreign affairs committees, made a joint statement along with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee of the Israeli Knesset Yuli Edelstein.

"The actions perpetrated by Hamas lack any justification, legitimacy, or rationalization, and as such, they warrant global condemnation. These attacks represent an ideology whose sole objective is to erase the State of Israel from the map," they wrote.

The MPs called on the international community to make clear to Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, and to organizations in the region, primarily Hezbollah, to avoid participating in the war.

"They must not promote, encourage, or allow for an additional front against Israel. Such actions will be met with a firm and lethal Israeli response," the statement says.

The chairman said much of the violence against Israel and its citizens has been directly funded and supported by Iran.

"We are firmly united in our conviction that Iran represents a grave global threat, not only as a leading purveyor of terrorism but also as a relentless underminer of stability in both the Middle East and the wider global arena. We call on the international community to take coordinated action to further isolate Iran with severe sanctions," they wrote.

They also call upon like-minded nations to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

In the statement, they also expressed concern over Iran's advancements in its nuclear program, as well as its lack of transparency with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The prospect of an unchecked, nuclear-armed Iran is a scenario that the global community cannot tolerate. We urgently implore the international community to unite in a resolute and coordinated effort to avert this impending threat," the statement says.

The MPs said they noted with "deep concern" the growing collaboration between Russia and Iran on the battlefield within Ukraine as well as in deepening contacts with Hamas.

In their opinion, this is a development that presents a profound threat to the security of Israel, the Middle East, and Europe.

The chairmen visited Israel on Sunday.

Editor: Helen Wright

Baltic MPs call for more sanctions on Iran during Israel visit

