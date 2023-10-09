Expert on situation in Israel: Very difficult to know how conflict will end

Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
It seems unlikely that Israel's war with Hamas will extend beyond the Gaza Strip. However, it is very difficult to predict how the conflict will end, said security expert Rainer Saks on ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

According to Saks, if the conflict between Israel and Hamas does not spread beyond the Gaza Strip and does not last for a long time, then it will not upset the balance of world politics.

"At the moment that seems likely because if someone had a motive to attack together with Hamas at the same time, in a coordinated manner, then it would have already happened," he said.

How the conflict will end is very difficult to predict, Saks said.

"In the Middle East, these processes are complex. A lot depends on how Israel organizes its counter-attack. Hamas has carried out a terrorist attack, which means that it has given Israel a free hand to carry out a counter-attack, and this is unlikely to be condemned by anyone. If we see a large number of civilians killed, then that picture may begin to change," he said.

For Ukraine however, this conflict does not bode well, as its main supporter, the U.S., is now engaged in supporting two of its allies, Saks said.

"Israel doesn't need the scale of support (from the U.S.) solely to deal with Gaza that Ukraine does in its war with Russia. However, political attention will be diverted and that is very bad for Ukraine," he said.

Israeli forces began shelling the Gaza Strip on Sunday, from where Hamas' deadly surprise attack originated.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

