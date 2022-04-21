Government denies artists in support of Putin entry into Estonia

Stenbock House.
Stenbock House. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the cabinet on Thursday decided to authorize the Ministry of Internal Affairs to restrict entry into Estonia of performers who support Russia's aggression.

"There have been deliberations concerning the entry of artists. We discussed the matter in the cabinet today. Things are black and white in war – artists who have justified Russian aggression in Ukraine, who have supported Putin's regime – they are not welcome in Estonia," Kallas said.

"Most entrepreneurs, event organizers and local governments know enough about ethics not to organize such events. While some are still planning relevant performances," the PM suggested.

Kallas said that the government has tasked the interior ministry with handing such artists entry bans. "Because relevant decisions need to be made by the ministry and the police in Estonia, that is where they will be made," the premiere added.

"The important thing is to have the basis, and the message today is that artists who have vindicated the aggression and supported Putin are not welcome in Estonia and we will take every necessary step to make sure they don't come here," Kallas remarked.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

