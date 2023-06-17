Children's summer camps remain popular despite hike in prices

A child trying their hand at farm work in a summer camp in Estonia.
A child trying their hand at farm work in a summer camp in Estonia. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Demand for children's summer camps over the long break has not been significantly dented by the soaring inflation since last year, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Friday.

Birgit Villum, chief expert at the Education and Youth Board (HARNO), told AK that: "There are many interested parties, so to speak, among the beginner campers, who may be attending camp for the first time so would not readily venture to stay at an overnight camp."

"This renders this kind of day camp or shorter camp an ideal choice for them," she went on.

The state is providing support to a total of 30,000 young people to attend camp over summer.

Jevgenia Kleinert, director of Nutigeen, a hobby school which also provides summer camps, told AK that the interest from children and young people in participating in the city camp has not fallen, even as the cost of staying at camp has risen 10-15 percent just since last year.

Kleinert said: "Food prices have gone up by about 30 percent. The prices of other items have gone up to; since we are a tech-related camp, we use a lot of different tools, and the prices of all of these have risen too."

The Nutigeen school allows children can get their hands on modern techn in order to improve their smart skills and, the school says, last yaer's camp was such a hit that demand for a return was high.

Meanwhile Heidi Kann, manager of the OMAtsirkus acrobatics school, reported almost the opposite – still high but slightly diminished interest, despite prices not rising.

Kann put this in part down to the ending of the pandemic, when more children attended – the school encourages outdoor exercise, which was not especially hit by restrictions – and said that it also tries to keep prices as low as possible.

HARNO says the average daily cost of camps has risen by 25 percent, to €40, over the past year, but nonetheless, AK reported, interest does not appear to have dwindled.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporteer Karolina Tulp.

