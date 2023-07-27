IT expert criticizes €275,000 HARNO young person's website

News
Computer keyboard (pic is illustrative).
Computer keyboard (pic is illustrative). Source: Priit Luts/ERR
News

An IT systems architect has criticized a platform being set up by a state agency, at a cost of €275,000, which is aimed at fostering young people's ideas and proposals. The IT expert says the manner in which the platform is being set up is little more than a waste of money.

The €275,000 funding for the system, to be used by the Education and Youth Board (HARNO), mostly derives from the EEA and Norway grants scheme.

The lion's share of the €275,000 budget will be spent on the development of the web environment, which HARNO plans as a platform which would involve young people in local governments activity.

IT systems architect Andres Kütt says he believes the project is inefficient in its conceptualization, and focuses too much on expensive technical solutions.

Kütt told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "Not a single IT person I've talked to has found that it should even cost as much as it does /.../ The attempt is to resolve some kind of substantive issue, but via an IT solution. This is a highly typical, but very poor practice."

One of the ways in which the project is ill-conceived is in that it doesn't differentiate among a wide range of age groups which could all be considered as "young people," Kütt went on.

"How do you get a seven-year-old and a 26-year-old to work in the same environment? As someone online aptly put it, from hide-and-seek to university studies, people are going to have problems."

Simply building the environment is only the beginning, Kütt added. Management of the platform, moderating comments, producing content etc. are ongoing tasks which would need to be carried out, too, he said.

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) says the content and budget of the project should be the subject of review.

The minister told AK that: "It had caught my attention and, yes, a message was then sent to the Minister of Education (Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200)-ed.) that perhaps it would be worth looking into. /.../ The worry is that it will not help the municipality in question, but will not address young people either. Regardless of whether we are using external funds, or state funds, we have to to see that these get used as effectively as possible."

The Ministry of Education and research, however, says it does not intend to terminate the project, whose remit includes access for the disabled and exercise facilities for young people.

HARNO chief Roger Tibar said: "The areas [covered by the system] can really cover all bases. They can be related to, for example, young people with mobility disabilities who cannot access municipal-run facilities.

It could also relate to calls for new cycle lanes, or to an outdoor gym or, why not , self-initiated projects," explained

As for the €275,000, Tibar said: "Before we put up the tender, we talked to the experts about what the sum might be, and their answer was that for such large-scale developments, this is by no means the maximum amount that could have been spent on this."

HARNO says the platform is intended for young people between the ages of seven and 26, who both submit and share their ideas via the online environment, and give feedback on the ideas others have placed their.

Then, if a proposal garners enough "likes," the relevant municipal government will start discussions on whether it can potentially be implemented.

The Ministry of Education and Research declined to provide comment to AK, adding that they are reviewing the cost and content of the project's activities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Grete Teearu.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

Tallink back in profit in second quarter of 2023

11:38

Lavly Perling: Freedom cannot be mocked

11:04

Party ratings: Reform resecures lead, Eesti 200 halts drop in support Updated

11:00

Ratings expert: Choice of next Center leader will impact other parties too

10:48

IT expert criticizes €275,000 HARNO young person's website

10:04

Pärnu County sawmill closure results in 30 job losses

09:54

Defense minister calls for extension to Spain NASAMS deployment in Estonia

09:45

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival opens in Kuressaare

09:38

Ingrid Neel reaches German Open doubles semi-finals

09:30

Estonia national football team player Rocco Robert Shein moves to Dordrecht

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

26.07

Prices at the pump in Estonia raised for first time in months

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

26.07

Some Narva residents find public meetings ban incomprehensible

26.07

Estonia dive survey conclusion: Nothing found to refute official narrative

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: