Education minister: HARNO's youth website may be modified

News
Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Government Office
News

An online platform aimed at involving young people in educational projects and which has come in for criticism may be modified, Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) says.

Speaking at Thursday's regular government press conference, Kallas noted that the platform, developed by the Education and Youth Board (HARNO), has received funding from the EEA and Norway grants scheme, and that its structure needs to be reviewed in relation to the project's original intentions.

The minister noted that this would not involve a separate site, but rather a new interface aimed at involving not only young people, but also a selection of projects or initiatives which could receive municipal support and which would have been proposed by young people.

However, Kallas added that: "Whether it is required in this form is still an open question for me," said the minister.

Since the bulk of the funding was external as part of a wider project, Kallas said that she as minister lacked the authority to revise that funding; on the other hand, there may be further changes to the implementation of the platform and its workings, "in a format that will hopefully be more useful for local governments, young people and Estonia as a whole, over the long run," Kallas added.

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform), also present at Thursday's press conference, noted that if it is the case that the state is looking for ways to make savings, it would be worthwhile to look at a project like this one, and to assess whether the platform would find a good uptake among young people.

The project, aimed at making a "digital leap" so far as youth goes, received funding via a local development and poverty reduction program funded by Norwegian health authorities, and project goals in the context of this funding had been reviewed as early as 2021, the minister said.

That time, three independent evaluators were involved: Sociologist Maarja Vollmer, former head of the University of Tartu Educational Innovation Center Anzori Barkalaja, and associate professor of Tallinn University of Technology's (TalTech) data science working group Innar Liiv.

The latter was included due to a divergence of opinion between Vollmer, who was less critical of the project, and Barkalaja, who was more critical.

Since in the event Liiv's opinion was closer to that of Vollmer, this point of view was taken as the evaluation basis, while Barklaja's points were not fully taken into consideration, though not completely ignored either.

Barklaja said in 2021 that the project's lacked focus and took too much of a scatter-gun approach, even as it had at that point received €871,435 in funding, almost half the amount originally requested.

Barkalaja now works as an advisor to the Minister of Education and Research, and recently told ERR that he is currently applying those observations from 2021, to enable the current minister to take a closer look at the initiative and to form an opinion.

An IT expert recently panned the conceptualization of the platform.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Grete-Liina Roosve

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:43

Liisa Pakosta: The car tax must not be levied on the disabled

12:15

President Karis: Viljandi Folk testimony to Estonia's thriving culture

12:12

Estonian women's epee team olympic hopes see setback at world championships

11:41

Court: Health Board, PPA's 2021 pandemic closure of Tallinn cafe justified

11:28

Education minister: HARNO's youth website may be modified

11:13

Radio presenter on Barbie collection: Not only for little girls

10:44

G4S manager: Viljandi Folk largely a highly pleasant event to work on

10:18

Estonia to build military and disaster medicine center in Tartu

09:53

Statistics: Retail turnover for manufactured items down 12 percent in June

09:28

Minister: No decision on sending EDF to Niger until situation clarified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

27.07

NATO to back Estonia's allies reception construction with €40 million

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: