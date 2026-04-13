ISS: Scale of China's influence activities increased last year in Estonia

In its 2025 annual report, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) revealed China expanded its influence activities in Estonia, offering locals a curated and polished 'China experience' to shape attitudes.

Under the pretext of cultural cooperation, China sends propaganda officials to Europe and Estonia to promote a carefully crafted "China story." The ISS wrote that this cultural engagement diverts attention from human rights abuses, unfair economic practices, and growing support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

The Chinese Embassy in Estonia has stepped up cultural outreach by organizing events with local governments. Alongside these events, meetings are held with local political and business elites, providing favorable opportunities to establish contacts and shape attitudes toward China.

According to the ISS, efforts to cultivate a positive attitude begin with young people. For example, the Chinese ambassador is a frequent guest at Estonian general education schools and universities.

Because the Chinese Communist Party believes propaganda is more effective when Estonian politicians, cultural figures, scholars, experts and journalists speak about their personal experiences, the embassy invites citizens on free trips to China.

HRV kulul Hiinas viibinud Eesti meediainimesed. Autor/allikas: Kapo/Weixin

In 2025, local politicians, cultural workers, experts, journalists, media professionals and content creators from Estonia visited China. For instance, in October 2025, a delegation of media professionals participated in a trip organized by the Jiangsu provincial government's foreign relations company to Nanjing and Suzhou to learn about Chinese history and the technology sector.

Also in October, young Estonian experts visited China to take part in the Europe-China Youth Dialogue in Hangzhou. The dialogue was organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), which has close ties to Chinese intelligence services.

The ISS noted that last year the embassy published several native advertising articles in the media of Estonia and other Baltic states about "democracy," "fair" trade and Taiwan's "historical" status as part of China, even though the Chinese Communist Party has never governed Taiwan.

The embassy also pays local companies for media and public relations services to mediate contacts with Estonian journalists and find outlets willing to publish its articles.

Kaitsepolitsei aastaraamat 2025-2026 Autor/allikas: Kapo

According to the ISS, Chinese intelligence activities focus on science, technology and security. After establishing contact via LinkedIn, Chinese intelligence services attempt to lure influential individuals by inviting them to China or its neighboring countries. Travel to China creates recruitment opportunities.

The ISS separately highlighted the Estonian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce established in 2022, which has targeted Estonia's technology sector and contacted several startup and technology companies with proposals for lucrative cooperation with China. The proposals were not sent to company executives or general addresses but specifically to individuals responsible for technology. The founders of the chamber also sought to establish contacts with European Union institutions.

In 2025, the use of professional work platforms such as LinkedIn intensified in identifying intelligence targets, the ISS noted. As a new trend, instead of sending personalized messages, job advertisements are posted, and potential candidates are then contacted based on them.

Among candidates, work experience in government service and in the fields of foreign or security policy is particularly valued. Cooperation offers have been made to Estonian politicians, diplomats, ministry officials, members of the Defense League, researchers and others, the ISS wrote.

China has also begun using job advertisements more broadly. For example, in November last year, the United Kingdom's security service MI5 issued a spying alert to the UK Parliament and its staff, warning about Chinese recruiters and citing two LinkedIn accounts as examples. As early as October 2023, the head of MI5 stated that nearly 20,000 Britons had been contacted via LinkedIn.

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