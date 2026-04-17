Daniil Glinka through to ATP Challenger quarter finals in Florida

Estonia's second-highest ranked men's tennis player Daniil Glinka is through to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Tallahassee, Florida, after beating U.S. player Darwin Blanch in straight sets, 6–3, 6–4, in something of a payback match.

Glinka, ranked 177th in the world, and Blanch, currently ranked 69 places below by the ATP, had played each other in Knoxville, Tennessee, last November; that time, Blanch emerged victorious.

This time in the round two clash in Tallahassee, part of the clay court segment of the season, the roles were reversed as Glinka served up two aces to Blanch's one and committed three double faults to the American player's five.

Glinka converted five of the 12 break points presented to him, compared with three out of five for Blanch.

The Estonian next faces another U.S. player, 17-year-old American Jack Kennedy (ATP No. 864), who saw off Britain's Oliver Crawford (ATP No. 222) in three sets in his round two game.

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