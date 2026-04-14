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Narva, Kohtla-Järve rivalry unites fans in Estonian hockey finals

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Narva PSK vs Kohtla-Järve SK Viru Sputnik. April 11, 2026.
Narva PSK vs Kohtla-Järve SK Viru Sputnik. April 11, 2026. Source: Julia Sevastjanova/Eesti Hoki
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A tightly contested hockey finals series in Northeastern Estonia drew record crowds last week, highlighting how the sport continues to unite fans in Narva and Kohtla-Järve.

The Estonian championship series delivered close games and strong fan energy on and off the ice. Kohtla-Järve's SK Viru Sputnik took the first two games before Narva's Paemurru Sports School (PSK) evened the series.

In Sunday's decider in Narva, Kohtla-Järve won 3–1, reclaiming the national title after 16 years.

Stands were full throughout the series in both cities. Game four in Kohtla-Järve set a league attendance record, with more than 2,700 fans packing the arena.

Rivalry reheated

Erik Gamzejev, editor-in-chief of the regional newspaper Põhjarannik, said a combination of factors aligned this year, paving the way for an exciting championship.

"Two longtime hockey strongholds, Kohtla-Järve and Narva, met in the finals," he said, pointing to a historic rivalry that peaked in the 1970s, when the cities essentially alternated titles.

"But it's been years since Narva and Kohtla-Järve last met in the finals," he added.

The two Ida-Viru cities are relatively close, and hockey is popular in both. "It's an exciting game," he said. "Hockey unites people in both cities."

Narva PSK vs Kohtla-Järve SK Viru Sputnik. April 11, 2026. Source: Julia Sevastjanova/Eesti Hoki

Gamzejev said fans were drawn by both the quality of play and the atmosphere, adding that both teamsplayed well for amateur hockey.

"All five games were exciting," he said, adding that both teams' fans showed out with drums, horns and flags. "The entire series played out like a thriller."

Small but steady following

Even outside championship games, hockey draws steady crowds in the region, averaging 300 to 500 fans, sometimes more.

"That's a solid number for team sports in Estonia," Gamzejev said, adding that it often outpaces attendance for even Narva Trans soccer matches.

Still, growth comes with challenges. Ice hockey remains an expensive sport, from equipment to rink time and travel, making it hard to build a strong club capable of competing at the pro level.

"You need arenas, and Narva and Kohtla-Järve have them," he said, adding that plans for another rink in Jõhvi have struggled to prove financially viable.

For now, though, the appeal is clear.

"It's fast, exciting hockey, and when teams are evenly matched, people want to watch," Gamzejev said.

"In countries like Finland, Sweden and Latvia, it's hugely popular," he added. "Hopefully, in time, it will gain more popularity in Estonia as well."

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