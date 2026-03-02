Estonia defeated at home by Sweden in basketball World Cup qualifiers

The Estonian men's national basketball team lost 69–79 at home to Sweden in their latest FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifier on Sunday night.

Although Sweden led for most of the first half in Tallinn, Estonia managed to bring the scores level at 38-38 by half-time.

After going into a four-point lead in the final quarter, Estonia contrived to grab defeat from the jaws of victory, losing in the end by 10 points.

Estonia's top scorers on the night were Henri Drell with 16 points, Kaspar Treier with 12, Kasper Suurorg with 11 and Kristian Kullamäe with 10. Ludvig Hakanson scored 18 points for Sweden, while Zaba Bangala contributed 10 rebounds.

Estonian head coach Heiko Rannula told ERR he was disappointed with the performance in front of a home crowd, especially coming after a win in Stockholm against the same opponents two days earlier.

"To be honest, we haven't been able to keep our cool in front of this fantastic crowd for the last few games or even years. Is it the pressure to win? Is it something else? We haven't been able to shake off those nerves. Our opponents certainly didn't outplay us today, but we also didn't play to our potential," Rannula said.

Estonia are now third in their four-team qualifying group with six points from four games. Their next opponents Slovenia currently lead the way with seven points.

Estonia's final two World Cup qualifiers are away to Slovenia on July 3 and at home against Czechia on July 6.

The 2027 FIBA World Cup takes place in Qatar from august 27 to September 12.

