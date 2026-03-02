X!

Estonia defeated at home by Sweden in basketball World Cup qualifiers

News
World Basketball Championship qualifier between Estonia and Sweden in Tallinn.
World Basketball Championship qualifier between Estonia and Sweden in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian men's national basketball team lost 69–79 at home to Sweden in their latest FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifier on Sunday night.

Although Sweden led for most of the first half in Tallinn, Estonia managed to bring the scores level at 38-38 by half-time.

After going into a four-point lead in the final quarter, Estonia contrived to grab defeat from the jaws of victory, losing in the end by 10 points.

Estonia's top scorers on the night were Henri Drell with 16 points, Kaspar Treier with 12, Kasper Suurorg with 11 and Kristian Kullamäe with 10. Ludvig Hakanson scored 18 points for Sweden, while Zaba Bangala contributed 10 rebounds.

Estonian head coach Heiko Rannula told ERR he was disappointed with the performance in front of a home crowd, especially coming after a win in Stockholm against the same opponents two days earlier.

"To be honest, we haven't been able to keep our cool in front of this fantastic crowd for the last few games or even years. Is it the pressure to win? Is it something else? We haven't been able to shake off those nerves. Our opponents certainly didn't outplay us today, but we also didn't play to our potential," Rannula said.

Estonia are now third in their four-team qualifying group with six points from four games. Their next opponents Slovenia currently lead the way with seven points.

Estonia's final two World Cup qualifiers are away to Slovenia on July 3 and at home against Czechia on July 6.

The 2027 FIBA World Cup takes place in Qatar from august 27 to September 12.

----

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole,

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:10

Narva to commemorate anniversary of 1944 Old Town bombings on Friday

18:45

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

18:35

Irish comedian Dylan Moran to perform in Tallinn this October

17:52

Estonia defeated at home by Sweden in basketball World Cup qualifiers

17:09

Travel agents say Iran war has not brought a wave of cancellations

16:40

Doctors: Vaping results in new and severe pulmonary diseases

16:03

Slim bodies of Estonian youths hid high blood sugar levels around re-independence

15:25

President, foreign minister not planning to meet in near future

14:49

Siim Kallas: On the way back to a new Iran?

14:07

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

01.03

Professor: Baltic Sea ice cover has begun to decline rapidly

28.02

Estonia's Prangli island cut off from the mainland no more

07:48

FM: No signs of Middle East airspace opening any time soon

14:06

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai Updated

28.02

Estonia rallies to beat Sweden on the road in basketball World Cup qualifier

25.02

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

01.03

MFA: Almost 3,000 Estonian citizens are currently in the Middle East

08:24

Estonia's GDP grew by 0.6% in 2025

27.02

Tallinn to abolish Lubja tram stop when route restoration work finishes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo