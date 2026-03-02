Männilaan fires Nõmme Kalju to Estonian Super Cup glory with sublime hat-trick

Mattias Männilaan fired Nõmme Kalju to Estonian Super Cup glory in Paide on Saturday. The 24-year-old forward grabbed a hat-trick to condemn 2025 league champions Flora to a disappointing defeat.

Nõmme Kalju got off to a dream start in Saturday's Estonian Super Cup Final thanks to an opener inside 40 seconds by Mattias Männilaan.

Ten minutes later, Männilaan struck again, causing "paidemonium" among Kalju's traveling fans, the Pink Panthers (Roosad Pantrid).

But if there's one thing this fixture has proved down the years, it's that 2-0 is without doubt the most dangerous scoreline in football.

Last year's final saw Kalju themselves fight back from two down at half-time to draw level with FCI Levadia, only for Bubacarr Tambedou's late strike to seal victory for the men in green.

So, when Oscar Pihela pulled one back for Flora with just 15 minutes on the clock, the Kalju faithful surely feared that it could, once again ended up being another one of those nights.

As the second half got underway and the magic of the cup in the air, the prospect of another rousing finale to this season-opening showstopper seemed well and truly on the cards.

Then, on 54 minutes, Flora's Sander Tovstik had a sudden rush of blood to the head, receiving his marching orders for a tackle that could only be described as "quite interesting."

The Estonian Super Cup. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Eleven minutes later, with Flora on the ropes, Männilaan completed his hat-trick to seal a famous Kalju victory. But while the Pink Panthers were expected to party long into the night, there was no chance Männilaan would be heading to local hotspot the Kreisi Trahter to toast the win.

"I promised my parents I would help them at their summer cottage, so I'll miss the big celebrations," Männilaan told Estonian football portal Soccernet after the game. "But I hope the boys will go ahead."

The 2026 Estonian Meistriliiga kicks off on Saturday, March 7, when Flora host newly-promoted Nõmme United.

Live coverage of that game can be seen on ETV2 here from 12.25 p.m. Estonian time.

