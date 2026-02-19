X!

Estonian biathlete Johanna Talihärm elected to IOC's Athlete's Commission

Johanna Talihärm.
Johanna Talihärm. Source: ERR
Biathlete Johanna Talihärm has been elected as the first ever Estonian member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission.

During the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, 11 athletes ran for two vacant seats on the IOC Athletes' Commission, with 84 percent of eligible athletes casting their votes.

Talihärm received 983 votes. She is joined by South Korean bobsledder Yunjong Won, who received 1,176 votes.

"I am very happy that Olympic athletes trust me. I want athletes to feel that their experiences are valued and taken into account. I am not afraid to stand up for them. Now the work begins," Talihärm said.

Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) President Kersti Kaljulaid, who attended the ceremony at the Olympic Village in Milan, praised Talihärm and wished her every success in her new role.

"Thanks to Johanna, the voice of small countries will now be heard more clearly in the world's largest sports organization," said Kaljulaid.

Johanna Talihärm. Source: Hendrik Osula/Team Estonia

"I am very excited. It came as a big surprise!" Talihärm told ERR.

"I didn't believe it until they announced my name. Now I understand what a big responsibility it is and I take it very seriously."

"My campaign was very much disrupted by the fact that I was competing," she laughed. "That's why I'm really surprised, because I feel that I didn't campaign too much. So, the work I have done in the European Olympic Committees' (EOC) Athletes' Commission and elsewhere, speaking on behalf of athletes, has been fruitful."

"I have been in the athlete representation system. I understand it better and see that in this new role I will be able to fight even harder for athletes," Talihärm added.

"My main motivation for representing athletes comes from having had experiences as an athlete myself that I would not wish on anyone. My goal is to ensure that those who come after me do not have to go through such things."

Recently, the IOC has clearly moved toward paving the way for athletes from aggressor countries to be able to compete once again on the international stage.

Johanna Talihärm. Source: Hendrik Osula / Team Estonia

On Tuesday, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) confirmed that six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympics in Milan Cortina. They will all be able to participate under their country's flags and display national symbols.

"Personally, I do not support the readmission of Russian athletes. I certainly do not approve of it; at the same time, I have to understand how to support Ukrainian athletes and how to best ensure a safe environment for them," Talihärm said.

Editor: Michael Cole, Henrik Laever, Anders Nõmm

