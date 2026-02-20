Estonian pair 10th in Winter Olympics men's Nordic Combined team event

Estonian competitors Kristjan Ilves and Ruubert Teder finished 10th in the Nordic Combined at the ongoing Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The Nordic Combined event involves a large hill ski jump and a cross-country ski, with both members of a team taking part in both disciplines; the cross-country component is a 2x7.5km relay race.

In the morning jumping round, Ruubert Teder was the first up of the Estonians in rather heavy snowfall. Compared with his performance in the individual events, when he was 33rd with a jump of 118 meters, on Thursday Teder produced a modest jump of 100 meters, earning 65 points. Ilves, who won the individual ski jump last week and placed 6th overall, was once again in excellent form. In the second round of the team event he delivered the best jump of the competition, of 127 meters, netting him 126.2 points.

Kristjan Ilves and Ruubert Teder at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics men's Nordic Combined team event. Source: Eero Vabamägi / Postimees

The duo placed 11th in the cross-country relay which started at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ilves and Teder amassed 191.2 points overall and finished 10th among 14 teams.

The Norwegian duo of Andreas Skoglund and Jens Lurås Oftebro took gold, Finland took silver and Austria the bronze.

--

