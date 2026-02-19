X!

Watch: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina in live Olympic action this evening on ETV2

News
News

Estonia's Niina Petrõkina is back on the ice at the Winter Olympics this evening in the free skate program. Watch all the action from Milano-Cortina live on ETV2, or via the links in this article from 8 p.m.

Estonia's two-time European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina picked up 69.63 points in Tuesday's short program, falling just 0.98 points short of her own Estonian national record.

"I was hoping for a better result, because I got 70 points with a clean program at the European Championships," Petrõkina said, after the short program.

"I saw that everyone skating here was getting their best result of the season – I want that too! Today, I did what I did. Only one point behind! Let's keep working," she added.

Nine competitors scored over 70 points in the women's short program, leaving Petrõkina in tenth going into Thursday's free skate.

Leading the way is Japan's Ami Nakai with 78.71 points, followed by Kaori Sakamoto, also of Japan on 77.23 points.

Last year's world champion, Alysa Liu of the U.S.A. is currently in third with 76.59 points.

Live coverage of the free skate begins at 8 p.m. (Estonian time) on ETV2 here.

Niina Petrõkina will take to the ice at 10.28 p.m.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, ERR Sport

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

'Ideal' conditions in store for this Saturday's Tallinn Ski Marathon

19:55

Education ministry's new funding guidelines raise questions in Estonian schools

19:30

Estonian biathlete Johanna Talihärm elected to IOC's Athlete's Commission

18:49

Tallinn signs new cooperation agreement with Ukranian cultural capital Lviv

18:09

Rail Baltica rail costs in Estonia far lower per kilometer than in Latvia

17:40

Watch: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina in live Olympic action this evening on ETV2

17:31

Estonia plans 600 eastern border bunkers as Baltic Defense Line advances

17:00

Minister: Estonia does not support EU's private chat monitoring policy

16:49

Watchdog promises green claims directive won't lead to mass destruction of goods

16:34

From MPs to school principals, Estonia's tattoo boom breaks barriers

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.02

Fisherman finds balloon carrying 30,000 contraband cigarettes on Estonia's Lake Peipus

15:17

Estonia jails Israeli citizen for spying for Russia's FSB Updated

18.02

Museums: Schools no longer dare bring students to visit

18.02

Even tougher conditions in store for ships once ice starts to melt

16.02

Expert: Russia's modest Ukraine advances slowed by Starlink disruptions

08:03

13 hypothermia deaths recorded so far this year

09:16

Estonian police to use drones to catch drivers running red lights

18.02

Tallinn City Government agrees new route for Pelguranna tram

17.02

Tallinn changes speed limits on several roads in Kesklinn and Kristiine

18.02

Independence Day: Tallinn public transport disruptions and road closures

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo