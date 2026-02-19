Watch: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina in live Olympic action this evening on ETV2

Estonia's Niina Petrõkina is back on the ice at the Winter Olympics this evening in the free skate program. Watch all the action from Milano-Cortina live on ETV2 , or via the links in this article from 8 p.m.

Estonia's two-time European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina picked up 69.63 points in Tuesday's short program, falling just 0.98 points short of her own Estonian national record.

"I was hoping for a better result, because I got 70 points with a clean program at the European Championships," Petrõkina said, after the short program.

"I saw that everyone skating here was getting their best result of the season – I want that too! Today, I did what I did. Only one point behind! Let's keep working," she added.

Nine competitors scored over 70 points in the women's short program, leaving Petrõkina in tenth going into Thursday's free skate.

Leading the way is Japan's Ami Nakai with 78.71 points, followed by Kaori Sakamoto, also of Japan on 77.23 points.

Last year's world champion, Alysa Liu of the U.S.A. is currently in third with 76.59 points.

Live coverage of the free skate begins at 8 p.m. (Estonian time) on ETV2 here.

Niina Petrõkina will take to the ice at 10.28 p.m.

---

