Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just misses out on Winter Olympics qualification

Kelly Sildaru in action at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics half-pipe qualification.
Kelly Sildaru in action at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics half-pipe qualification. Source: Kiur Kaasik / Delfi Meedia
Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just missed out on qualification for the halfpipe final at the ongoing Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Sildaru, whoe had just marked her 24th birthday while in Livigno, was bronze medalist in the slopestyle event in Beijing four years ago, but this time around was competing only in the halfpipe, an event which she was just outside the medals in four years ago.

Another Estonian, Grete-Mia Meentalo, also competed for Estonia, in her olympic debut.

The top 12 of the 21 qualifiers progressed, meaning Sildaru only just missed out on making the final. Meentalo was 17th and so also did not progress.

Sildaru scored 69.25 points on her first run and improved to 73.75 with her second. Grete-Mia Meentalo recorded 61.50 points on her Olympic debut and fell on her second run.

Britain's Zoe Atkin topped qualification with 91.50 points, followed by Li Fanghui with 90. Beijing double Olympic champion and perhaps the most well-known freestyle skier in the world at present, Eileen Gu, struggled on her first run but posted 86.50 on the second, securing a place in the final with the fifth-best result.

The event was also held up after Canadrian Cassie Sharpe, who took gold at the 2018 games in PyeongChang, crashed heavily at the start of the second outing, requiring first aid as she was stretchered off. Sharpe will not now make the final.

The final takes place Saturday.

Sildaru's younger brother Henry is taking part in the men's halfpipe qualification from around 11.30 a.m. Estonian time today, Friday.

In halfpipe, competitors perform a series of tricks while skiing down a semi-cylindrical slope.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru just misses out on Winter Olympics qualification

