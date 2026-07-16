Rally Estonia brings flight restrictions to south of the country

Rally Estonia starts today, Thursday and the airspace above restricted areas relating to the race are closed to unauthorized air traffic, both piloted and remotely controlled.

The main purpose of the restrictions is for the safety of spectators and race participants on the ground, as well as to authorized aircraft flying in the area.

Rally Estonia 2025 Friday's stages. Source: Karli Saul

The restrictions do not apply to flights related to the event itself, nor to emergency services and military flights.

Rally Estonia is round nine of the 2026 WRC calendar and is run on tracks and roads around Tartu, Elva and Otepää. Opening events start at noon Thursday, with the race proper continuing on Friday and culminating with the final stages on Sunday. The official event page is here.

The zone subject to flight restrictions during Rally Estonia, July 16-19. Source: Transport Administration

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