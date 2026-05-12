Estonia targets 2027 smartphone updates for new emergency alert system

Estonia is one step closer to rolling out a new cell broadcast smartphone emergency alert system next year, part of a broader overhaul of the country's public warning system.

The Rescue Board, State Infocommunication Foundation (RIKS) and Norwegian firm One2Many Norway AS signed a contract to develop the system, which would deliver emergency warnings directly to mobile phones.

Officials say the goal is to have the ability to send cell broadcast alerts in place by the end of this year, with smartphones able to reliably receive them in the first half of next year.

Unlike current SMS-based alerts, the new system requires both a national sending infrastructure and phone-level support for both iOS and Android through Apple and Google software updates. Authorities say work with the tech companies is already underway.

Rescue Board director general Margo Klaos said the cell broadcast system, already in development in Finland and Sweden, is designed for rapid, wide-reaching warnings.

"Our ability to inform people quickly will improve significantly," he said, adding that the system is intended for emergencies such as natural disasters, major industrial accidents or military threats.

The alerts would appear as pop-up messages over all other apps, and work even under heavy network congestion. "It can deliver threat alerts to smartphones in seconds," Klaos confirmed.

He also said the system can trigger a distinct alert tone in extreme situations, even overriding user settings if necessary.

Optimal reach may take longer

RIKS cell broadcast project lead Antti Turmann said the new tool will complement Estonia's existing SMS-based warning system.

However, officials cautioned that full coverage will depend on how quickly users install iOS and Android updates. Experience from other countries suggests it can take a year or more to achieve an optimal reach of at least 90 percent of devices.

The state has allocated €3.67 million for the system, with this year's development contract valued at €2.75 million. Annual operating costs are expected to be at least €200,000 starting next year.

The new cell broadcast system will become part of Estonia's broader EE-ALARM public warning system.

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