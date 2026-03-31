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Drone parts found in southern Estonia following 'air threat' alerts

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Parts of a drone were found in Tartu County, South Estonia on March 31, 2026 following a night of EE-ALARM alerts connected to Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Baltic ports.
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Parts of a drone were found in Tartu County, in southern Estonia, on Tuesday morning after a night of alarms about "potential air threats" as Ukraine continues its attacks on Russia's Baltic ports.

The debris was found in a field in the village of Hammaste in Kastre Municipality. This is the second drone found within a year in Tartu County and the third in Estonian territory.

Photographs taken by ERR's reporters show the parts, including what appears to be a propeller, lying in a field. The security services are on-site.

At a press conference held at 10 a.m., Deputy Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Veiko Kommusaar confirmed that drone debris had been found in Kastre municipality.

A press release from the PPA and Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) said later specified the drone was found in a field in the village of Hammaste after crashing. The authorities were called at 9:48 a.m by a local man.

Urmas Solovjov, operational commander of the South Prefecture, the emergency center had received several reports of a possible drone explosion near the same location.

"Police cordoned off the scene for safety, and bomb disposal experts from the Rescue Board as well as police officers are currently working there," he said.

"At present, we have identified the location of one crashed drone, but given that drones were also seen and heard in other parts of Estonia, there may be more that have crashed. We are continuing to verify the information received. We ask that anyone who finds anything suspicious keep away from the objects and immediately report it to the emergency number 112," Solovjov said.

The ISS is investigating the incident.

Uku Arold. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Estonian Defense Forces Col. Uku Arold told ERR: "Several drones entered Estonia today and were detected both by radar systems and fighter jets."

He said no drones were shot down over Estonian territory.

The air threat warnings were issued for most regions of the country on Tuesday morning.

"First, multiple different systems were moving and entered Estonia at various locations. Aerial objects do not remain stationary; they move from one place to another. There were more incidents than the three alerts, but an exact number cannot be given, as the official air picture is not public information," Arold explained.

Emergency alerts. March 31, 2026. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

The EDF said the threat had passed at 6 a.m. "The alert has ended; there is currently no threat in Estonian airspace."

Last week, several Ukrainian drones entered Estonia's airspace and one hit a chimney at the Auvere Power Plant after an attack on Ust-Luga, approximately 30 kilometers from Estonia's border with Russia.

Last August, a Ukrainian drone also crashed in a field in Tartu County.

Both were likely knocked off course by Russian GPS jamming, experts have said.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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