Estonia 'recommends' Ukraine uses different drone attack corridors after airspace breaches

Estonia has recommended Ukraine use different flight paths when attacking Russia's Baltic ports to reduce the chance its attack drones fly off course and into Estonian airspace, Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Center, said.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russia's oil processing and exporting infrastructure at its Baltic Sea ports in Ust-Luga and Primorsk.

Ukrainian drones have flown off course and been found in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland. None of the countries has asked Ukraine to stop its attacks, as other allies have reportedly done, but the situation has been discussed by ministers.

The Russians have accused the Baltics of allowing Ukraine to use their airspace for attacks. Col. Kiviselg denied that this is happening. Ukraine says it has intellegence that Russia is deliberately redirecting drones to the Baltics.

Kiviselg said the Ukrainians have been advised to choose attack corridors that do not touch Estonia's borders.

"We have recommended choosing attack corridors so that they do not enter Estonian airspace, although it is impossible to completely rule this out. Russian air defense activity is certainly also a factor, which is why drones end up here," he told Sunday's "Ukraina stuudio."

"At the same time, it is impossible to completely exclude such situations, and the surest way to prevent drones from reaching Estonian territory is to end Russia's war of aggression, which would remove Ukraine's need to strike targets in our immediate vicinity," the colonel said.

Kiviselg said Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure have been relatively successful, forcing both ports to temporarily or completely halt oil terminal traffic. For example, in Ust-Luga, four out of seven oil berths were damaged, reducing oil exports by about a quarter.

"Since about $150 million worth of Russian oil moves daily through the Baltic Sea, this constitutes a significant, although likely short-term, economic blow, as Russia will try to repair the damage within the next month," he said.

The attacks are also efficient, as Ukraine's drone industry can mass-produce various long-range strike devices every day, the colonel said. For example, the company Firepoint alone produces more than 200 drones per day. Combined methods are often used in attacks, where decoy drones force Russian air defenses to expend ammunition, followed by explosive-laden attack drones.

Ants Kiviselg Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Speaking about the overall situation in Ukraine, Kiviselg said: "There have not been very significant changes on the fronts over the past two years. At the end of February and the beginning of March, Ukrainians managed to seize the initiative and liberate territories from Russian occupation. However, as of last week, it can be said that the Russians are likely regaining the initiative. They have begun to act more actively in the northern direction, trying to create a buffer zone, which has long been discussed on the Russian side. There have rather been no major movements or surprises on the front."

However, there are some positive trends for Ukraine.

"As a positive note, in March, Ukrainians shot down 90 percent of the aerial attack means directed at Ukrainian territory before they reached their targets. This is certainly very positive," the colonel added.

Russian forces' activity in the Pokrovsk direction in eastern Ukraine is also being hindered by the lack of Starlink communications, which they previously used to control drones.

Ukraine has also changed its mobilization system, sending new fighters as reinforcements to already experienced brigades. This allows young soldiers to familiarize themselves with conditions under the guidance of experienced fighters and improve the overall quality of units.

Kiviselg also highlighted the high number of Russian losses: for every square kilometer captured, they lose 150 to 200 personnel.

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