Estonian MOD official: Ukraine steps up strikes on Russian air defenses

Ukraine has seized the strategic initiative in the war through their deep-strike campaigns, Gert Kaju, head of the Defense Readiness Department at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, said at a briefing on April 10.

Kaju highlighted the significance of Ukraine's systematic deep-strike operations recently, which targeted Russian military assets and facilities supporting the war effort.

"This has significantly affected Russia's energy export hubs in the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions, as well as various military-industrial and chemical industry complexes," Kaju emphasized. He noted attacks on facilities in Voronezh Oblast, including chemical plants producing explosives and key ammunition components for the Russian army, alongside chemical plants in Togliatti in the Samara region and refineries in Ufa and Nizhny Novgorod.

"The impact has been twofold: on the one hand, it affects ammunition production; on the other, it also has a broader impact on Russian society, for example by reducing the availability of various fuel products, especially gasoline," he added.

According to the Estonian defense official, April has been characterized by Ukraine's success in destroying Russian air defense systems at various levels.

"If in January 21 Russian air defense systems were hit — from the tactical level up to strategic early-warning radars — then in February, 25 systems were hit, and in March already 41 different systems," Kaju explained. "The current trend shows that April is continuing at the same pace."

He noted that information circulating on Russian social media suggests various Russian air defense systems are running short of ammunition, rendering these weapon systems useless.

Speaking more broadly about the frontline situation in Ukraine, Kaju stated that the past week was characterized by stability in the combat zone.

"Despite the high number of engagements — around 170 per day — Russia has not been able to achieve success in any operational direction. The main axes of activity have already been established: Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka — both in Donetsk Oblast — as well as Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," he said.

Ukrainian armed forces have succeeded in disrupting the enemy's buildup for upcoming offensive operations and are doing so increasingly deep in enemy-controlled territory.

"As a result, the Russian armed forces have not been able to prepare effective offensive operations," Kaju noted, adding that they are struck before they can concentrate a sufficiently large contingent for attacks.

During April, Ukraine's primary battlefield targets have been enemy communications, unmanned systems and their launch platforms, long-range fire systems, and rear-area support elements, including various storage facilities.

Because Ukraine is able to strike deeper into enemy-controlled territory, daily Russian losses remain around 1,100 personnel, including both KIA and wounded. Importantly, a large share of these losses occurs even before the enemy reaches the line of contact.

The approaching summer fighting season will show whether Russia would be able to continue to seize Ukrainian territory. "This balance will be influenced on the one hand by Ukraine's own military development, and on the other by continued support from its allies, which in this context is extremely important," Kaju concluded.