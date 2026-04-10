X!

Estonian MOD official: Ukraine steps up strikes on Russian air defenses

News
Gert Kaju.
Gert Kaju. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Ukraine has seized the strategic initiative in the war through their deep-strike campaigns, Gert Kaju, head of the Defense Readiness Department at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, said at a briefing on April 10.

Kaju highlighted the significance of Ukraine's systematic deep-strike operations recently, which targeted Russian military assets and facilities supporting the war effort.

"This has significantly affected Russia's energy export hubs in the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions, as well as various military-industrial and chemical industry complexes," Kaju emphasized. He noted attacks on facilities in Voronezh Oblast, including chemical plants producing explosives and key ammunition components for the Russian army, alongside chemical plants in Togliatti in the Samara region and refineries in Ufa and Nizhny Novgorod.

"The impact has been twofold: on the one hand, it affects ammunition production; on the other, it also has a broader impact on Russian society, for example by reducing the availability of various fuel products, especially gasoline," he added.

According to the Estonian defense official, April has been characterized by Ukraine's success in destroying Russian air defense systems at various levels.

"If in January 21 Russian air defense systems were hit — from the tactical level up to strategic early-warning radars — then in February, 25 systems were hit, and in March already 41 different systems," Kaju explained. "The current trend shows that April is continuing at the same pace."

He noted that information circulating on Russian social media suggests various Russian air defense systems are running short of ammunition, rendering these weapon systems useless.

Speaking more broadly about the frontline situation in Ukraine, Kaju stated that the past week was characterized by stability in the combat zone.

"Despite the high number of engagements — around 170 per day — Russia has not been able to achieve success in any operational direction. The main axes of activity have already been established: Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka — both in Donetsk Oblast — as well as Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast," he said.

Ukrainian armed forces have succeeded in disrupting the enemy's buildup for upcoming offensive operations and are doing so increasingly deep in enemy-controlled territory.

"As a result, the Russian armed forces have not been able to prepare effective offensive operations," Kaju noted, adding that they are struck before they can concentrate a sufficiently large contingent for attacks.

During April, Ukraine's primary battlefield targets have been enemy communications, unmanned systems and their launch platforms, long-range fire systems, and rear-area support elements, including various storage facilities.

Because Ukraine is able to strike deeper into enemy-controlled territory, daily Russian losses remain around 1,100 personnel, including both KIA and wounded. Importantly, a large share of these losses occurs even before the enemy reaches the line of contact.

The approaching summer fighting season will show whether Russia would be able to continue to seize Ukrainian territory. "This balance will be influenced on the one hand by Ukraine's own military development, and on the other by continued support from its allies, which in this context is extremely important," Kaju concluded.

Editor: Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Functional reading skills unsatisfactory for close to fifth of Estonians

16:27

ISS collected Riigikogu members' comms data during investigation into MP

16:04

Tõnis Vare: Bringing data centers to Estonia a way to liven up the economy

15:27

ERR in Seattle: City geared up for FIFA World Cup 2026 bonanza

14:53

President: Estonia key to Europe's space defense

14:21

Speed limits go up on Estonian highways

13:45

Potato farmer: Ukrainians going home would be a serious blow to agriculture

13:14

Drone boom may lead to stricter airspace regulations in and around Tartu

13:00

Estonian MOD official: Ukraine steps up strikes on Russian air defenses

12:58

Estonia's fifth major islands ferry to be built by a Polish shipyard

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.04

Experts: Extent of damage to Russian ports to become clear within months

09.04

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

09.04

Strategy document: Estonia must be self-sufficient for 30 days if outside links severed

09.04

Sense of security among Estonia's residents falls to lowest level in 3 years

08:43

President Karis: Our foreign ministry lacks the ability to look ahead Updated

09.04

Analyst: Estonia's competitiveness is very worrying

09.04

Paide resident followed by lone wolf in nighttime shadows of town's castle

08.04

First ever pig squealing competition in Estonia to take place in Tartu

09.04

Court rejects application to close down sex offender 'exposure' site

10:26

Tallinn's Telliskivi district redevelopment plan submitted after several years' wait

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo