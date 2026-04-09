X!

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

News
Estonian defense minister Hanno Pevkur
Estonian defense minister Hanno Pevkur Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian government decided Thursday to halt a €500 million procurement program for new combat vehicles, redirecting the funds toward air defense, drones and unmanned systems, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

Experience from Ukraine, market conditions and military advice from the commander of the defense forces led to the decision to suspend the program, Pevkur added.

The new combat vehicles were scheduled to arrive in Estonia in 2029 and 2030.

"To move forward with other necessary solutions and extend the service life of existing combat vehicles, this decision had to be made now," Pevkur said.

An Estonian CV90 infantry fighting vehicle. Source: EDF/pildid.mil.ee

Estonia plans to extend the lifespan of its existing CV90 combat vehicles by up to 10 years. While this will also cost a significant amount, it is still many times cheaper than purchasing new vehicles, the defense minister noted.

Pevkur said that combat vehicle prices are currently expected to rise, which is already reflected in offers.

"The role of heavy equipment on the battlefield is decreasing. Hence the advice from the commander of the defense forces that, over a 10-year perspective, it is not reasonable to replace them, but rather to upgrade existing vehicles," he explained.

The redirected funds will increase the firepower and mobility of the defense forces, as well as fund unmanned systems and improve situational awareness.

"We are keeping up with what we are learning from Ukraine, and air defense and 'eyes and ears' capabilities will certainly be significantly strengthened in the coming years," Pevkur said. "The commander of the defense forces is updating his military advice, after which the next four-year defense investment plan reflecting these capabilities can be approved. The focus is on countering drones, air defense and unmanned systems."

Drone debris was found in a field Kastre Municipality in Tartu County, South Estonia on March 31, 2026 following a night of EE-ALARM alerts connected to Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Baltic ports. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR

Pevkur noted Tuesday on ERR radio that technology is developing very rapidly, which means future investments must remain flexible so procurement plans can be adjusted if necessary.

"We see, for example, that a laser weapon has been deployed for the first time in Israel," he explained. "Technological development will likely take us to a point where our capabilities keep improving. But whether we can intercept everything is hard to guarantee, because the attacking side is also changing its vectors and developing new solutions. We already have drones with rocket engines, and now electric-motor drones are being tested, which means acoustic sensors are becoming much harder to rely on — especially as we are currently building our own acoustic sensor network."

"So even the hundreds of millions we are investing in counter-drone capabilities over the coming months and years must remain flexible — we have to keep pace with developments," Pevkur added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Maria-Ann Rohemäe, Arp Müller, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Research literature questions effectiveness of lowering VAT on food

17:02

Court rejects application to close down sex offender 'exposure' site

16:52

Strategy document: Estonia must be self-sufficient for 30 days if outside links severed

16:27

Paide resident followed by lone wolf in nighttime shadows of town's castle

16:00

University of Tartu thesis: transfer learning boosts Estonian AI models

15:34

Tartu University falls to Latvian club in final before sellout home crowd

15:28

President Karis: Our foreign ministry lacks the ability to look ahead

15:20

Trust in the Estonian president rises to highest level in 3 years

15:01

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

14:50

Tallinn and Tartu hike hobby school prices

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.04

Experts: Extent of damage to Russian ports to become clear within months

08.04

Tallinn surpasses Riga, Vilnius and Helsinki in tourism volume

08:25

Sense of security among Estonia's residents falls to lowest level in 3 years

08.04

First ever pig squealing competition in Estonia to take place in Tartu

07.04

Starlink launches campaign to take Estonian market by storm

08.04

Nils Niitra: We wanted a leaner state, but instead got a digital parasite

08.04

Experts: Estonia's drone‑defense capability in peacetime is quite limited

15:01

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

06.04

Estonia 'recommends' Ukraine uses different drone attack corridors after airspace breaches

07.04

Finnish SOK sells Prisma supermarkets to Coop Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo