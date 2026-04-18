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Defense ministry plans to simplify drone use

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A drone (photo is illustrative).
A drone (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Defense.
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Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has proposed new defense aviation rules, which would streamline the procurement and use of new drones.

"Unmanned aviation technology and its uses are developing very rapidly on the battlefield, and we must keep our regulations in constant development so that they support the real needs of the Defense Forces and the Defense League," Pevkur said via a press release.

Since there are still few devices on the market with specific military certification, the draft legislation would in future allow reliance on the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards commonly used in civil aviation, as well as other equivalent standards.

The ministry says the changes will significantly broaden the possibilities for procuring and introducing equipment into service.

Also, lighter drones would under the planned rules be subject to an initial type-based airworthiness approval, meaning that aircraft of the same model will no longer have to undergo repeated individual inspections.

It would also mean clear rules being established for the first time for the safe use of privately built, modified, and first-person-view (FPV) drones on training grounds.

Requirements for airworthiness and maintenance activities would also be further harmonized with European aviation practices, the ministry says, making it possible in future to use certified civilian organizations, where necessary, to maintain defense-sector aircraft.

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