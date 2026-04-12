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Debris from suspected Ukrainian drone found on Estonian beach

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The Internal Security Police.
The Internal Security Police. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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Debris from a suspected Ukrainian drone was found by a local resident on a beach in northeastern Estonia on Sunday, the Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) said.

Spokesperson for the ISS, Marta Tuul, told ERR a wing fragment had washed ashore from the sea onto Kalvi beach in Lääne-Viru County. The drone did not crash at the location.

According to an initial assessment, the part comes from a Ukrainian drone.

"A local resident found it this morning," Tuul said.

The ISS said an investigation is ongoing and no more information could be shared at this time.

Over the last month, Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russia's oil-exporting infrastructure at the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga.

The drones have breached Estonia's airspace, crashed into the Auvere Power Plant and debris has been found in the Baltic states and Finland.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all denied that they have allowed Ukraine to use their airspace to attack Russia, as Moscow has repeatedly claimed.

Debris was also found on a beach in Pärnu County, western Estonia, last autumn and several times on the Latvian coast.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Karin Koppel

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