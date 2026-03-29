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FM: Estonia denies claims Ukrainian drones used its airspace for attacks

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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia has not opened its airspace to anyone for the purpose of carrying out attacks, denying claims made by Russia last week.

Earlier this week, Ukraine targeted Russia's Ust-Luga and Primorsk oil ports on the Gulf of Finland and the Kirishi refinery southeast of St. Petersburg, where large fires reportedly halted operations.

In the early hours of Wednesday, several unidentified drones passed through Northeastern Estonian airspace, mostly over the Gulf of Finland.

Just before 4 a.m., one drone entered over the Narva River and struck a smokestack at Auvere Power Plant minutes later, leaving no time to issue an alert via the EE-ALARM emergency warning system. The plant is less than 2 kilometers from the Estonian-Russian border.

On March 25, a drone crossed the Estonian border from Russia and hit Auvere Power Plant in Ida-Viru County. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Damaged Auvere power station chimney. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

The minister blamed Ukraine's attack on Russia.

On March 24-25, he said approximately 1,000 Russian missiles and drones were launched within 24 hours, making it one of the "most extensive" attacks since the start of the full-scale war.

"Ukraine has the right to self-defense and to respond to Russia's attacks, and the drone strikes against ports used by Russia to finance its war machine form part of this response. The drone incidents that have taken place in the Baltic States are a direct consequence of Russia's full-scale war of aggression," Tsahkna said in a statement.

"The drones that entered Estonian airspace originated from Russian airspace. Estonia has not opened its airspace to anyone for the purpose of carrying out attacks," he added.

The minister continued: "As long as Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues, we must be prepared for such incidents to recur in Europe in the future. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has conveyed all of the above to the Russian Embassy in Estonia."

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Editor: Helen Wright

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