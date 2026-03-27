Nearly 40 shadow fleet tankers stuck in the Gulf of Finland

A situation unfolding at one of Russia's largest oil ports, Ust-Luga, has left part of the country's shadow fleet stranded in the Gulf of Finland. According to the Estonian Navy, the greatest risk posed by the vessels' presence is marine pollution.

According to the latest data from the Navy, around 40 vessels from Russia's shadow fleet are currently stranded in the Gulf of Finland, navy information officer Lt. Aleksander Espenberg said.

"In recent days, due to Ukrainian attacks targeting Russian ports along the Gulf of Finland, a significantly larger number of vessels transporting Russian oil products have been gathering at various official and unofficial anchorage areas, waiting for an opportunity to enter Russian ports," Espenberg said.

In addition to military duties, the Navy also has peacetime responsibilities. These include protecting critical underwater infrastructure, enforcing international sanctions, guarding the maritime border and conducting pollution response operations in Estonia's maritime area.

According to Espenberg, one of the primary risks posed by the shadow fleet remaining in the Gulf of Finland is environmental pollution.

"Based on available information, vessels in the shadow fleet are often uninsured, lack a flag state, are in poor technical condition and are crewed by personnel with questionable levels of training," Espenberg explained.

Espenberg said it is difficult to assess the exact level of risk, as Estonia is unable to carry out continuous inspections of shadow fleet or sanctioned vessels and they generally do not enter Estonia's territorial waters.

This week, Ukraine carried out extensive attacks against Russian oil ports in the region, as a result of which either a military strike drone or a decoy drone hit the Auvere power plant.

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