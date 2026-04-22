X!

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

news
A Russian 'Shadow fleet' tanker.
A Russian 'Shadow fleet' tanker. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

The number of Russian "shadow fleet" tankers anchored in the Baltic Sea has dropped sharply over the past week, authorities say.

At the start of this month, the number of ships anchored in the area was close to 40, while as of this week that figure had roughly halved, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"It is a constantly changing figure, but at the moment it can be said that the number of these ships is between 10 and 15," said Are Piel, head of the Maritime Traffic Management Department at the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet).

The Marine Traffic map showed, as of Tuesday, 13 vessels off Vaindloo Island, in Estonia's territorial waters. Most of these are oil tankers, and their destination ports include Russian ports at the easternmost end of the Gulf of Finland.

ERR reported the week before last that Russian naval vessels had also been seen in the area. The Transport Administration says it is not aware of any incidents involving this vessel in relation to the anchored tankers.

Following Ukraine's drone wave strikes on Russian Baltic ports such as Ust-Luga and Primorsk, dock facilities were out of action, leading to a buildup of "shadow fleet" vessels, mostly oil tankers, in the Gulf of Finland.

While Estonia's maritime territory in the gulf abuts Finland's, a narrow corridor is open for Russian shipping to pass along.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:58

Photos: President Alar Karis on a visit to Greece

12:25

Tallinn plans to demolish historic Pollinator Highway electricity pylons

11:53

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

11:35

Criminal investigation opened into Narva Orthodox High School

11:18

Minister: Estonia looking at larger missile procurement to compensate for US delays

10:55

Tallinn Airport CEO: Estonia has too many airports

10:53

Martin Rump second on GT3 Nürburgring debut, ahead of Max Verstappen

10:21

Door to door campaign to raise money for orphanage nets €100,000 in a single day

10:00

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

09:57

Official: Estonia taking a stake in airBaltic still not on the table

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.04

Estonia's population declines for the second year in a row

20.04

Hungarian researcher stays in Estonia as others consider returning home

21.04

US has paused Estonia's ammunition supplies until end of Iran conflict, says minister

10:00

Major ammunition plant in Estonia to be built by Turkish company Updated

21.04

US Embassy in Estonia 'strongly condemns' Holocaust memorial vandalism

21.04

Estonia's local governments boosting birth grants to attract families

20.04

Estonian politicians: Zelenskyy's remarks on the Baltics echo Kremlin line

19.04

Baltics block Slovakia's Fico from using airspace to get to Russia for May 9

07:30

Russian authorities remove monument to Estonian victims of Soviet deportations Updated

21.04

Estonian experts: US arms halt forces turn to other manufacturers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo