X!

Dozens of ships anchored off Estonia's coast due to Ukrainian attacks

News
Up to 30 ships are anchored off Estonia near Juminda and Loksa due to Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Baltic Sea ports.
Up to 30 ships are anchored off Estonia near Juminda and Loksa due to Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Baltic Sea ports. Source: ERR
News

Up to 30 ships are anchored in Estonia's economic zone near Juminda and Loksa, unable to head to Russia to pick up cargo following Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports.

Last week, ERR reported that dozens of vessels reportedly connected to Russia's shadow fleet were stuck in the Gulf of Finland, near Estonia's northern coast, unable to continue their journeys to and from Russia due to Ukrainian attacks.

On Monday, Sea rescuer Artur Talvik told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that in the dark, from the shore, the sea looks like a large city.

"It's like the lights of a big city across the bay, right in the middle of the gulf. It's unbelievable, as if some kind of city has appeared there. It has been like this for several years, but in recent days, there have been over 30 [ships] on some days," he said.

In Monday's foggy weather, it was difficult to see more than a couple of hundred meters away.

The Transport Administration said safe distances between ships have been established, along with a 40-vessel cap for anchorage.

"That is a completely normal number of ships there. There is nothing particularly dangerous. When the number of ships approaches 40, we start operating a bit differently. We inform vessels already upon entry," said Are Piel, head of the Transport Administration's vessel traffic management department.

"And they have to find other ways to operate to ensure safety, either remain adrift or find another anchorage," he added.

Locals are concerned that tankers could cause an oil spill in the event of an accident. But there is little cause for concern at the moment, experts say.

"It must be taken into account that these ships have delivered their cargo somewhere and have most likely come to Ust-Luga to pick up new cargo. In other words, they are empty," said Jaak Viilipus, a junior research fellow and doctoral student at the Estonian Maritime Academy.

Under maritime law, these ships may remain anchored in Estonia's economic zone indefinitely. If they are not engaged in anything malicious, a coastal state cannot restrict their presence, Viilipus said.

At the moment, there is still room for 10 more ships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:42

Dozens of ships anchored off Estonia's coast due to Ukrainian attacks

07:11

EDF: Tuesday morning's 'potential air threat has passed' Updated

07:01

EDF: Several drones enter Estonian airspace Tuesday morning

30.03

Experts: Ust-Luga port smoke will not be dangerous if it reaches Estonia

30.03

Finance minister: Estonia will not slash excise duties on motor fuels

30.03

Meelis Oidsalu: There is something inherently disturbing about drone warfare

30.03

Estonia's issues €342 million worth of Treasury bills

30.03

PPA border guards return to Estonia after boat accident in Greece

30.03

Plant-based alternative foods might hide undiscovered dangers

30.03

MP to lose parliamentary immunity after justice minister's approval

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

EDF: Tuesday morning's 'potential air threat has passed' Updated

07:01

EDF: Several drones enter Estonian airspace Tuesday morning

27.03

Poll: Nearly two-thirds of people in Estonia at least 'considering' leaving country

30.03

Police shoot dead armed man in Harju County

30.03

Estonian man and his three sons charged with human trafficking

29.03

FM: Estonia denies claims Ukrainian drones used its airspace for attacks

30.03

Service providers in Estonia hike fees after global oil prices surge

27.03

Nearly 40 shadow fleet tankers stuck in the Gulf of Finland

25.03

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney

29.03

PPA launches migration advice English-language social media page

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo