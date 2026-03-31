Dozens of ships anchored off Estonia's coast due to Ukrainian attacks

Up to 30 ships are anchored in Estonia's economic zone near Juminda and Loksa, unable to head to Russia to pick up cargo following Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports.

Last week, ERR reported that dozens of vessels reportedly connected to Russia's shadow fleet were stuck in the Gulf of Finland, near Estonia's northern coast, unable to continue their journeys to and from Russia due to Ukrainian attacks.

On Monday, Sea rescuer Artur Talvik told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that in the dark, from the shore, the sea looks like a large city.

"It's like the lights of a big city across the bay, right in the middle of the gulf. It's unbelievable, as if some kind of city has appeared there. It has been like this for several years, but in recent days, there have been over 30 [ships] on some days," he said.

In Monday's foggy weather, it was difficult to see more than a couple of hundred meters away.

The Transport Administration said safe distances between ships have been established, along with a 40-vessel cap for anchorage.

"That is a completely normal number of ships there. There is nothing particularly dangerous. When the number of ships approaches 40, we start operating a bit differently. We inform vessels already upon entry," said Are Piel, head of the Transport Administration's vessel traffic management department.

"And they have to find other ways to operate to ensure safety, either remain adrift or find another anchorage," he added.

Locals are concerned that tankers could cause an oil spill in the event of an accident. But there is little cause for concern at the moment, experts say.

"It must be taken into account that these ships have delivered their cargo somewhere and have most likely come to Ust-Luga to pick up new cargo. In other words, they are empty," said Jaak Viilipus, a junior research fellow and doctoral student at the Estonian Maritime Academy.

Under maritime law, these ships may remain anchored in Estonia's economic zone indefinitely. If they are not engaged in anything malicious, a coastal state cannot restrict their presence, Viilipus said.

At the moment, there is still room for 10 more ships.

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