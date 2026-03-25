X!

Several dozen tankers anchored in Gulf of Finland after attacks on Russian ports

News
Ships in the Gulf of Finland Wednesday afternoon.
Ships in the Gulf of Finland Wednesday afternoon. Source: Marine Traffic
News

According to Reuters, dozens of shadow fleet tankers were left anchored in the Gulf of Finland as a result of drone attacks which caused Russia's Ust-Luga and Primorsk terminals to stop loading petroleum products.

The recent drone attacks targeting Baltic Sea ports are among the largest strikes so far against Russia's oil export facilities during the four-year war.

According to unverified videos published on Telegram, massive black plumes of smoke rose into the sky on Wednesday. The newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported that the smoke was visible even from tens of kilometers away on the other side of the Gulf of Finland.

Russian officials said Wednesday morning that a fire broke out in Ust-Luga following a Ukrainian drone attack. In recent days, the nearby Primorsk has also been targeted.

According to Ukraine's security service, the attack on Ust-Luga damaged oil loading equipment as well as storage tanks for crude oil and petroleum products.

Ukraine's General Staff said a Russian icebreaker located at the Vyborg Shipyard was also hit.

According to Reuters, Ust-Luga and Primorsk, located on the shores of the Gulf of Finland, were also forced to halt oil exports following drone attacks on Sunday, although loading operations were attempted again on Monday.

Primorsk, with an export capacity of over 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, is the main route for exporting Russia's Urals crude and high-quality diesel fuel. According to sources, Ust-Luga exported 32.9 million tonnes of petroleum products last year and Primorsk 16.8 million tonnes.

A source who requested anonymity told Reuters on Wednesday that the Ust-Luga terminal is closed and storage tanks are on fire.

According to the vessel tracking portal MarineTraffic, more than 20 Russian shadow fleet tankers are anchored in the Gulf of Finland, having been en route to either Primorsk or Ust-Luga.

Finland's meteorological service said smoke from the Primorsk fire could reach eastern Finland on Wednesday, as winds that had been blowing from the west on Tuesday turned southerly.

Duty meteorologist Nina Karusto said the exact path of the smoke plume is difficult to predict, as it is not known how high into the atmosphere the smoke will rise.

As of Wednesday morning, Finnish forecasters were unable to say what the situation was at the Primorsk fire site. As recently as Tuesday, the blaze was clearly visible in satellite images due to clear skies.

A drone hit a chimney of the Auvere Power Plant in Estonia in the early morning of Wednesday, believed to be tied to the attacks on the Russian ports, with Ust-Luga lying only about 50 kilometers from the Auvere station.

On March 25 a drone crossed the Estonian border from Russia and hit Auvere power station in Ida-Viru County. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

Minister to Pope Leo XIV: Estonia's March 1949 deportations being replicated by Russia today

17:24

New Euroguard warship taking shape at Estonia's Baltic Workboats

17:01

Tallinn investigating bus driver filmed using mobile phone on duty

16:11

Latest Norstat poll has Isamaa inching up, EKRE down

16:08

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

15:43

Transport Administration and EDF to blow up Halinga railway overpass on April 1

15:19

The rise and fall of Eesti 200: Eight years in Estonian politics

15:18

Kelly and Henry Sildaru both make Switzerland halfpipe finals

15:14

Several dozen tankers anchored in Gulf of Finland after attacks on Russian ports

14:46

One dead after Tartu crash involving ambulance

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:08

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney Updated

23.03

Collapse of Atlantic current system would leave Estonia with harsh winters and warm summers

10:20

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

12:58

Estonia's northeastern airspace closed after 'several' drones cross border

08:33

Bright object passing over South Estonia's skies picked up by volunteer camera network

23.03

Price of diesel breaks all-time record in Estonia

24.03

Mortgage payments likely to rise as six-month Euribor spikes

24.03

Several new high-rises planned in Tallinn's Maakri Quarter

11:40

Opposition lambasts Estonia's poor drone defense after Auvere incident

24.03

Tallinn cruise season gets off to an early start due to Middle East crisis

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo