X!

Former EDF head: Power stations should not be built next to Russian border

News
Riho Terras.
Riho Terras. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

All of Estonia's oil shale power plants are located in an area where national defense-related construction restrictions are now in force and, according to defense experts, this is a cause for concern.

A zone has been established in Estonia where national defense-related construction restrictions apply. Currently, the Eesti, Balti and Auvere power plants all fall within this area. Even potential sites for a nuclear power plant are located nearby. A decision has already been made to also build a gas-fired power plant there. According to former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces and Member of the European Parliament Riho Terras (Isamaa), this is a bad idea.

"Today, we must seriously consider whether it makes sense to build new energy infrastructure just two kilometers from the Russian border where there is not only the risk of drones accidentally crossing over, but rather the possibility of sabotage and escalation, without us being able to exert much control over it," Terras said.

Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) is less concerned. "People in Narva also need heating, so the gas plant must be built there. But from the perspective of electricity supply security, this single gas plant is not decisive for Estonia. Gas plants will be distributed across the country," Sutt said.

Both Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Sutt said that the Ministry of Defense is consulted during the planning process. However, according to Pevkur, compromises are sometimes necessary.

"We have set a clear restriction that no wind turbines can be built east of the Jõhvi–Iisaku line. Energy experts say there is wind there and that turbines should in fact be built there. So these kinds of paradoxical situations arise. But our country is as small as it is and we have to manage in such a way that we have energy production capacity while also being able to protect it if necessary," Pevkur said.

Estonia's oil shale power plants were built in the last century close to where the resource is located — unfortunately, near the Russian border. The war in Ukraine has only made them more vulnerable.

According to Pevkur, risk mitigation measures have been discussed with energy companies.

"We must also rely on passive protection measures — protecting critical points such as transformers and key nodes within these plants. Wherever possible, they should be surrounded by concrete structures. In places where feasible, lighter drones could be countered, for example, with netting. As far as I know, this work is underway at both Elering and Eesti Energia," Pevkur said.

Sutt added that even if several Narva power plants were to go offline, it would not bring down Estonia's electricity system.

"Starting with the synchronization project, the protection of critical infrastructure has been a central priority. As a result, investments have been made in multiple layers of protection, including at power plants as well as in the grid and grid equipment," Sutt said.

On Wednesday, a drone probably strayed into Estonian airspace from Russia and hit the chimney of the Auvere Power Plant located just a few kilometers from the border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

Mari-Liis Jakobson: How to protect Estonia from democratic decline?

17:32

Nearly 40 shadow fleet tankers stuck in the Gulf of Finland

17:19

Estonian police authorized to bring down drones which fail to meet state regulations

17:18

Reform Party backs higher benefits for first-time parents up to age 28 Updated

17:02

Former EDF head: Power stations should not be built next to Russian border

16:45

Estonian Piret Jaaks' play 'Rites of Passage' opens in Lithuania Saturday

16:27

Estonian minister: No need for more thorough Emissions Trading System changes

15:58

Narva Center Party councilor suspected in €10 per vote election corruption

15:51

Fuel prices swing as global market impacts meet local cutthroat competition

15:47

EDF intel chief: Russia puts on biggest air attack of the war against Ukraine

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.03

Drone entering Estonian airspace from Russia hits Auvere power station chimney

14:19

Poll: Nearly two-thirds of people in Estonia at least 'considering' leaving country

26.03

Estonian food ninth most expensive in the European Union

25.03

New Euroguard warship taking shape at Estonia's Baltic Workboats

26.03

Supermarkets launch campaign to pressure government into lowering food VAT

25.03

Estonian rapper noted for his work on integration passes away

08:42

Estonia plans concrete shields for electricity substations after drone strike

26.03

Tallink to seek replacement for chartered Estonia–Sweden ferry

25.03

EDF commander: Estonian power plant was hit by attack or decoy drone

13:04

Aleksandr Selevko makes Estonian figure skating history by winning world champs medal

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo