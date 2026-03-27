Former EDF head: Power stations should not be built next to Russian border

All of Estonia's oil shale power plants are located in an area where national defense-related construction restrictions are now in force and, according to defense experts, this is a cause for concern.

A zone has been established in Estonia where national defense-related construction restrictions apply. Currently, the Eesti, Balti and Auvere power plants all fall within this area. Even potential sites for a nuclear power plant are located nearby. A decision has already been made to also build a gas-fired power plant there. According to former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces and Member of the European Parliament Riho Terras (Isamaa), this is a bad idea.

"Today, we must seriously consider whether it makes sense to build new energy infrastructure just two kilometers from the Russian border where there is not only the risk of drones accidentally crossing over, but rather the possibility of sabotage and escalation, without us being able to exert much control over it," Terras said.

Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) is less concerned. "People in Narva also need heating, so the gas plant must be built there. But from the perspective of electricity supply security, this single gas plant is not decisive for Estonia. Gas plants will be distributed across the country," Sutt said.

Both Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Sutt said that the Ministry of Defense is consulted during the planning process. However, according to Pevkur, compromises are sometimes necessary.

"We have set a clear restriction that no wind turbines can be built east of the Jõhvi–Iisaku line. Energy experts say there is wind there and that turbines should in fact be built there. So these kinds of paradoxical situations arise. But our country is as small as it is and we have to manage in such a way that we have energy production capacity while also being able to protect it if necessary," Pevkur said.

Estonia's oil shale power plants were built in the last century close to where the resource is located — unfortunately, near the Russian border. The war in Ukraine has only made them more vulnerable.

According to Pevkur, risk mitigation measures have been discussed with energy companies.

"We must also rely on passive protection measures — protecting critical points such as transformers and key nodes within these plants. Wherever possible, they should be surrounded by concrete structures. In places where feasible, lighter drones could be countered, for example, with netting. As far as I know, this work is underway at both Elering and Eesti Energia," Pevkur said.

Sutt added that even if several Narva power plants were to go offline, it would not bring down Estonia's electricity system.

"Starting with the synchronization project, the protection of critical infrastructure has been a central priority. As a result, investments have been made in multiple layers of protection, including at power plants as well as in the grid and grid equipment," Sutt said.

On Wednesday, a drone probably strayed into Estonian airspace from Russia and hit the chimney of the Auvere Power Plant located just a few kilometers from the border.

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