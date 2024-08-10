Estonia's new ambassador to Australia presents credentials

Estonia's new ambassador to Australia, H.E. Jaan Reinhold, has presented his credentials.

Ambassador Reinhold presented his credentials to Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn in Canberra on Wednesday, and took the opportunity to note taht Australia is home to a considerable number of Estonians.

This necessarily brings the two countries and peoples closer together, he said, while Governor-General Mostyn expressed interest in Estonia's history, recognizing how the country preserved its cultural heritage despite trying times in history.

The ambassador also noted the two countries share like-minded positions on the major global issues, which has led to a good basis for bilateral cooperation.

These issues include a commitment to an open economy and a recognition of the fundamental values of an open society, and deeper cooperation on the digital economy and cyber defense, the environment, research and education, Ambassador Reinhold said.

Positions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine also overlap, he noted. "Governor-General Mostyn condemned Russia's crimes of aggression and agreed that we must look out for cooperation opportunities between our two countries in rebuilding Ukraine, where Estonia's experience could be useful for Australia."

Jaan Reinhold's resume includes a stint as Consul General at Estonia's Consulate General Shanghai and as Ambassador of Estonia to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and he has also served as Estonia's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

President Alar Karis nominated him Estonia's next ambassador to Australia in March this year.

