Estonia's new ambassador to Australia presents credentials

News
Ambassador Reinhold presenting his credentials to Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn.
Ambassador Reinhold presenting his credentials to Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia's new ambassador to Australia, H.E. Jaan Reinhold, has presented his credentials.

Ambassador Reinhold presented his credentials to Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn in Canberra on Wednesday, and took the opportunity to note taht Australia is home to a considerable number of Estonians.

This necessarily brings the two countries and peoples closer together, he said, while Governor-General Mostyn expressed interest in Estonia's history, recognizing how the country preserved its cultural heritage despite trying times in history.

The ambassador also noted the two countries share like-minded positions on the major global issues, which has led to a good basis for bilateral cooperation.

These issues include a commitment to an open economy and a recognition of the fundamental values of an open society, and deeper cooperation on the digital economy and cyber defense, the environment, research and education, Ambassador Reinhold said.

Positions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine also overlap, he noted. "Governor-General Mostyn condemned Russia's crimes of aggression and agreed that we must look out for cooperation opportunities between our two countries in rebuilding Ukraine, where Estonia's experience could be useful for Australia."

Jaan Reinhold's resume includes a stint as Consul General at Estonia's Consulate General Shanghai and as Ambassador of Estonia to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and he has also served as Estonia's Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

President Alar Karis nominated him Estonia's next ambassador to Australia in March this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:16

Critics fear state secretary appointment becoming politicized

18:59

Comic Ari Matti Mustonen appears on the Joe Rogan show

18:52

Ratings: Reform, EKRE and Eesti 200 all saw support fall over summer

18:26

'PAKA!' poster fundraiser drive heralds 30 years since Russian troops left Estonia

17:52

Court overrules Vana Baskini theater funding complaint

17:41

Estonia's new ambassador to Australia presents credentials

17:25

Estonian-coached Olympic women's beach volleyball team out in semis

15:13

Minister: Free, discounted public transport may also be subject to cuts

12:13

Expert: Ukraine's Kursk success mainly because Russia caught on the hop

09:58

British MP apologizes over offensive tweet referring to Estonians

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

09:58

British MP apologizes over offensive tweet referring to Estonians

08.08

Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

07:05

Work to demolish old Tallinn Dairy Combine buildings starts in the capital

08.08

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

12:13

Expert: Ukraine's Kursk success mainly because Russia caught on the hop

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo