Haapsalu Castle was recognized at the European Museum of the Year Awards

Haapsalu Castle is one of the six museums nominated by the jury for the European Museum of the Year (EMYA) Awards, the most important museum award in Europe.

The museums stand out for their innovation and role models for other European museums.

Marlen Mouliou, chairman of the EMYA 2021 Jury, called the renovation of the Haapsalu Castle a model for the preservation of the monument, an example of 21st-century restoration work, with absolute respect for the historic building and ingenious modern design. She emphasized that Haapsalu can be considered a destination for enjoying history and culture.

Estonian museums have repeatedly performed well at the European Museum of the Year awards. The Estonian National Museum received a special prize at the EMYA 2018 competition, the Kenneth Hudson Prize, the Seaplane Harbour received recognition at the EMYA 2014 competition and the Kumu Art Museum received great recognition in 2008, winning the title of European Museum 2008 (EMYA 2008).

The European Museum of the Year Award has been presented since 1977 by the European Museum Forum, which is supported by the European Commission. The award is given to a museum that is at its time with innovative and unique approaches that arouse public interest, can present and interpret themes creatively, is creative and innovative in its educational activities, and is socially responsible.

